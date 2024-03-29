Todd Pletcher can add to his record number of victories by a trainer when he sends out the favored Fierceness and longshot Bail Us Out in the 2024 Florida Derby on Saturday at Gulfstream Park. The 56-year-old Pletcher has seven wins in the Florida Derby, four more than any other trainer. On Saturday, he'll go for No. 8 with reigning 2-year-old champ Fierceness and recent maiden winner Bail Us Out. Fierceness is the 8-5 favorite in the 2024 Florida Derby odds, while Bail Us Out is a 15-1 longshot. The Shug McGaughey-trained Conquest Warrior is the 3-1 second choice in the 11-horse 2024 Florida Derby field, while Holy Bull Stakes winner Hades is 7-2.

The 2024 Florida Derby post time is 6:42 p.m. ET. With several lightly raced 3-year-olds set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2024 Florida Derby picks.

A member of the Beyer Speed Figure-making team since 2017, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014.

In April of last year, he hit a Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park for $641, the exacta in the Florida Derby, a Pick 5 at Keeneland and the exacta in the Lexington Stakes. He smashed the trifecta in the Belmont Stakes for $532.96, and later in June he crushed a Pick 4 at Belmont for $555. Those were just some of his scores from 2023.

Top 2024 Florida Derby predictions

One surprise: Weir is low on the chances of Fierceness, even though he is the clear favorite at 8-5 on the morning line. Bred and owned by one of most recognizable figures in the sport, owner Mike Repole, Fierceness has two wins and one third in four career starts. He is best known for winning last year's Breeders' Cup Juvenile in dominating fashion.

However, Fierceness is coming off a poor, third-place finish in the Holy Bull Stakes in his first start since November's Breeders' Cup. "He can win, but he's hard to trust," Weir told SportsLine.

Moreover, Weir's top pick is a horse who "gives every indication of an improving 3-year-old." He also is high on a double-digit longshot who is "capable of hitting the board."

2024 Florida Derby odds, contenders

2024 Florida Derby odds, contenders