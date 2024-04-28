The last three Kentucky Derby winners were all coming off losses in their last race. That's a Kentucky Derby trend that may surprise bettors since many will seek out winners of premier prep races such as the Florida Derby or Blue Grass Stakes when making 2024 Kentucky Derby predictions. The 2024 Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 4 from Churchill Downs. Authentic was the last horse to win the Kentucky Derby following a victory, doing so in 2020. Fierceness is the 5-2 favorite in the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds after his 13.5-length win in the Florida Derby.

Sierra Leone (3-1), Catching Freedom (8-1) and Forever Young (10-1) follow in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2024, with all four coming off victories. The 2024 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With the Kentucky Derby annually featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what Santa Anita-based racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2024 Kentucky Derby picks, considering the success she's had handicapping this race.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager two years ago, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Yu enters this year's Kentucky Derby on a roll. She correctly called National Treasure to win the Pegasus World Cup. In the month leading up to the Kentucky Derby, she predicted Stronghold's upset win in the Santa Anita Derby and smashed the exacta in the Apple Blossom Handicap.

Top 2024 Kentucky Derby predictions

One surprise: Yu is fading Fierceness, even though he is the 5-2 Kentucky Derby favorite. Fierceness is coming off a victory in the Florida Derby, but with that comes a substantial drop in his value. The Florida Derby winner is guaranteed a spot in the Kentucky Derby field, but only three horses have won the Kentucky Derby after winning the Florida Derby since 2010. Always Dreaming was the last horse to win those races back-to-back.

Fierceness has won three of five career races, but this will be his first run at Churchill Downs. Fierceness is trained by Todd Pletcher, who has produced just two Kentucky Derby winners in 62 starts. Pletcher's last Kentucky Derby victory came in 2017 with Always Dreaming. There's a lot to like about Fierceness' previous success, but Yu doesn't see the value in playing him as a favorite in a large 2024 Kentucky Derby field.

Another curveball: Yu is high on Just a Touch, even though he's a longshot at 10-1 in the Kentucky Derby odds 2024. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Just a Touch is flying under the radar as one of the most lightly-raced horses in the 2024 Kentucky Derby field, having just raced three times in his career. He won a maiden special weight in January before finishing second in the Gotham Stakes in March.

His third race came in the 2024 Blue Grass Stakes, where he finished second behind Sierra Leone in his first Grade 1 race. Just a Touch is a son of Triple Crown-winning Justify and has posted Brisnet Speed figures of 97-97-100 in his trio of races. He also scored a strong post position, as he'll exit from No. 8, which has produced the second-most Kentucky Derby winners (nine), including last year's winner in Mage. Just a Touch's pedigree, favorable post and continued improvement make him a live longshot to your 2024 Kentucky Derby bets, according to Yu. You can see all of Yu's 2024 Kentucky Derby bets here.

Moreover, Yu's top pick is a horse who "will be happy to get the added ground" at Churchill Downs. She's also high on a massive double-digit longshot who "showed some grit" in his last race.

