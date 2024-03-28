The 2024 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 4 will mark the 150th Run for the Roses. After a runner-up finish in the Holy Bull Stakes and a win in the Tampa Bay Derby, Domestic Product now has 60 points in the 2024 Road to the Kentucky Derby standings. That virtually assures a Kentucky Derby invitation for the Chad Brown-trained and Klaravich Stables-owned colt sired by four-time graded stakes winner Practical Joke.

Domestic Product is 33-1 in the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds, but that's a number that could come down even further with his status as one of the 2024 Kentucky Derby contenders now cemented. Sierra Leone is the 7-1 favorite in the 2024 Kentucky Derby futures, while all other three-year-olds are priced at 11-1. Before making any 2024 Kentucky Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2024 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last six years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also called Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic in November of that year.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2024. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 15 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but five times in the last 15 years. He's also called 10 of the last 19 Preakness winners, including nailing his Preakness winner, exacta and superfecta picks in 2023, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2024 Kentucky Derby odds already on the board, Demling is sharing his picks and 2024 Kentucky Derby predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2024 Kentucky Derby predictions

One of Demling's surprising 2024 Kentucky Derby picks: He is fading Fierceness, even though he's one of the top favorites at 9-1. Trained by Todd Pletcher and owned by Repole Stable, Fierceness was sired by City of Light out of the Stay Thirsty mare Nonna Bella. However, while City of Light never finished worse than third in his career and won five graded-stakes races, Fierceness hasn't been quite as consistent.

After breaking his maiden at Saratoga in August, Fierceness finished a disappointing seventh at the Champagne Stakes. He continued to perplex by winning the Breeders' Cup Juvenile less than a month later. He opened up his three-year-old season as a favorite at the Holy Bull Stakes but finished third. See which other 2024 Kentucky Derby horses to avoid at SportsLine.

Another stunner: Demling is high on Honor Marie, even though he's a 35-1 longshot. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Sired by Honor Code out of Smart Strike mare Dame Marie, Honor Marie won the 2023 Kentucky Jockey Club during his two-year-old season and collected five more points with a fifth-place finish in the Risen Star stakes.

Honor Marie was at 15 points prior to his runner-up finish in the Louisiana Derby. Honor Code was a four-time graded stakes winner and Dame Marie was a turf specialist who collected four wins during her career and was the runner-up in the 2014 Distaff Turf Mile. Trainer D. Whitworth Beckman is a Louisville local and he'll have this horse well-prepped if she can get into the 2024 Kentucky Derby field. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2024 Kentucky Derby picks, bets

Demling is especially high on another massive longshot who has the pedigree to win the Run for the Roses and turn heads on Derby Day. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2024 Kentucky Derby leaderboard, over at SportsLine.



Which horse wins the Kentucky Derby 2024, and which massive underdog is a must-back? Check out the latest 2024 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who nailed 10 Derby-Oaks doubles.

2024 Kentucky Derby odds, futures