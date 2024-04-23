When Mage won last year's Kentucky Derby, he was coming off a second-place finish in the Florida Derby. The runner-up of this year's Florida Derby is in the 2024 Kentucky Derby field yet again. Catalytic enters the Kentucky Derby 2024 as a 100-1 longshot. No 100-1 horse has ever won the Kentucky Derby, but should you include Catalytic in your 2024 Kentucky Derby bets after a strong run in Florida? Fierceness, who won the Florida Derby, is the 3-1 favorite in the latest 2024 Kentucky Derby odds. Sierra Leone (7-2) and Catching Freedom (8-1) follow with the next shortest odds among the 2024 Kentucky Derby horses.

The 2024 Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET. With the Kentucky Derby annually featuring the largest field in North American racing, you'll want to see what Santa Anita-based racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2024 Kentucky Derby picks, considering the success she's had handicapping this race.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager two years ago, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Yu enters this year's Kentucky Derby on a roll. She correctly called National Treasure to win the Pegasus World Cup. In the month leading up to the Kentucky Derby, she predicted Stronghold's upset win in the Santa Anita Derby and smashed the exacta in the Apple Blossom Handicap.

Top 2024 Kentucky Derby predictions

One surprise: Yu is fading Fierceness, even though he is the 3-1 Kentucky Derby favorite. The reigning 2-year-old champion, Fierceness first became the Kentucky Derby favorite in November after his 6¼-length romp in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile. But he followed up that victory with a dull third-place finish in the Holy Bull Stakes.

He rebounded with a resounding win in the Florida Derby, but he was gifted an easy lead in that race. Yu believes Fierceness still needs to prove he can win a race when things don't go his way. "I can't see him being a lonely leader again in the Derby, and he has thrown in the towel the two times someone eyeballed him," Yu told SportsLine.

Another curveball: Yu is high on Just a Touch, even though he's a huge longshot at 20-1 in the Kentucky Derby odds 2024. Just a Touch is the son of Justify, the last horse to win the Triple Crown (2018). That pedigree will be tough to match, even in the deep 2024 Kentucky Derby lineup. Just a Touch has a victory and two second-place finishes over three career races, most recently finishing second at the Blue Grass Stakes.

Just a Touch ran at the front of the pack throughout the Blue Grass Stakes and held a lead in the final stretch before a strong run by Sierra Leone bumped him to second. Sierra Leone has the second-shortest odds to win the 2024 Kentucky Derby, so finishing second to him was nothing to look down on. Just a Touch is trained by Brad H. Cox, one of the top trainers in the sport, and given his pedigree, strong training and recent showing at the Blue Grass Stakes, Yu sees value in Just a Touch as a longshot play in 2024 Kentucky Derby bets. You can see all of Yu's 2024 Kentucky Derby bets here.

2024 Kentucky Derby odds, contenders