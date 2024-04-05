Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will attempt to add to his record for wins by a trainer when he sends out two horses in the 2024 Santa Anita Derby on Saturday at Santa Anita Park. The 71-year-old Baffert has won the Santa Anita Derby nine times, five more than the next best trainer, D. Wayne Lukas. On Saturday, Baffert will go for No. 10 with the favored Imagination and longshot Wynstock. Imagination is the 8-5 favorite in the 2024 Santa Anita Derby odds, while Wynstock is 8-1. Sunland Park winner Stronghold, who is trained by Phil D'Amato, is 5-2 in the eight-horse 2024 Santa Anita Derby field.



Post time for the Kentucky Derby prep race is set for 7:45 p.m. ET. With several lightly raced 3-year-olds set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Santa Anita-based racing reporter and analyst Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2024 Santa Anita Derby picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has astute handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager two years ago, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Last year she crushed the Saudi Cup, riding 15-1 winner Panthalassa, nailed Derma Sotogake to win the UAE Derby and hit the exacta in the Santa Anita Derby. She hit the exacta in the Preakness Stakes and Hollywood Gold Cup and had both the winner and exacta in the Summertime Oaks and the Prince of Wales's Stakes. She also smashed the Haskell Stakes for a $663 score, hitting 12-1 winner Geaux Rocket Ride as well as the exacta. And in January, she correctly called National Treasure to win the Pegasus World Cup.

Now, Yu has handicapped the 2024 Santa Anita Derby lineup, made her picks and constructed her best bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2024 Santa Anita Derby predictions

One surprise: Yu's top pick is not Imagination, even though he is the 8-5 favorite. A $1.05 million purchase two years ago, Imagination has earned $256,800 in his young career. He is coming off a head victory in the San Felipe Stakes on March 3 at Santa Anita.

But Yu doesn't like how Imagination doesn't seem to run by his foes with authority. Two of Imagination's three career losses have come by a neck, and his two wins have come by less than two lengths combined. Yu prefers another horse over Imagination. You can see all of Yu's 2024 Santa Anita Derby bets here.

How to make 2024 Santa Anita Derby picks

Moreover, Yu's top pick is a "consistent performer." She's also high on a longshot who is a "speedy sort." She is including these horses in her 2024 Santa Anita Derby bets, and so should you. She's sharing which horses to back at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2024 Santa Anita Derby, and how has Yu constructed her wagers? Visit SportsLine to see Yu's picks for the Santa Anita Derby, all from the Santa Anita-based racing insider who nailed last year's exacta, and find out.

2024 Santa Anita Derby odds, contenders