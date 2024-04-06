Trainer Todd Pletcher can tie the record for most wins by a trainer when he sends out two horses in the 2024 Wood Memorial on Saturday at Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens, N.Y. The 56-year-old Pletcher has won the Wood Memorial seven times, all since 2010. That's one shy of the record held by Sunny Jim Fitzsimmons, who won the race eight times between 1928 and 1957. On Saturday, Pletcher will go for No. 8 with Tuscan Sky and Protective. Tuscan Sky is 4-1 in the 2024 Wood Memorial field, while Protective is a 30-1 longshot. Deterministic, trained by Christophe Clement, is the 7-5 favorite in the 2024 Wood Memorial odds.



Post time for the $750,000 race is 4:07 p.m. ET. With several lightly raced 3-year-olds set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2024 Wood Memorial picks.

A member of the Beyer Speed Figure-making team since 2017, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014 and an $18,000 Pick 5 at Tampa Bay Downs earlier this week.

In April of last year, he hit a Pick 4 at Gulfstream Park for $641, the exacta in the Florida Derby, a Pick 5 at Keeneland and the exacta in the Lexington Stakes. He smashed the trifecta in the Belmont Stakes for $532.96, and later in June he crushed a Pick 4 at Belmont for $555. Those were just some of his scores from 2023.

Now, he has handicapped the 2024 Wood Memorial lineup, made his picks and constructed his bets.

Top 2024 Wood Memorial predictions

One surprise: Weir is high on the chances of Resilience, even though he's a 6-1 longshot. The third choice on the morning line at 6-1, Resilience has improved his Beyer Speed Figure in each of his five career starts. In his last start, he finished fourth in the Risen Star Stakes.

Weir likes that Resilience has put in improved morning workouts since that Risen Star effort. "Jockey John Velazquez stays on and might need to work out a trip from this rail draw, but he's a Hall of Famer for a reason," Weir told SportsLine. Weir is using Resilience prominently in his wagers. You can see all of Weir's 2024 Wood Memorial bets here.

How to make 2024 Wood Memorial picks

Moreover, Weir is high on a double-digit longshot who can improve by "going long." Weir's top pick is a horse who is "a big threat."

So who wins the Wood Memorial 2024, and what double-digit longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2024 Wood Memorial odds below

