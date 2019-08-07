Actor Robbie Amell digs deep to prove he can throw a football after getting called out over QB portrayal

Canadian actor Robbie Amell really wants you to know he's capable of throwing a football, despite what the movies may tell you. And you should know he's not afraid to put in the effort to prove it... even if he's on a date with his pregnant wife.

Earlier this week, Amell was called out on Twitter for the absolutely terrible throwing mechanics he showcased in the movie "The DUFF." Amell portrays a star high school quarterback, or at least that was the job assignment. His throwing motion, however, suggests his arm isn't even attached to its socket.

I mean, you tell me -- does this look like a young fella who should be in line for a college scholarship?

Check out this "star QB" throwing motion. Why do actors struggle to throw a football like a regular humans? pic.twitter.com/eHhUhpVfav — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) August 5, 2019

As a result of his poor form, Amell was rightfully called out on Twitter by football writer Marcus Mosher. And, as it turns out, Amell had been waiting for this moment for quite some time, and he had an excuse at the ready.

This is my actual nightmare. 😂



There is a PA standing 2 feet from me who has to catch these balls so they don’t hit the thousands of dollars of camera equipment and lighting set up.



I’ve been dreading these tweets since the first time I saw the movie. — Robbie Amell (@RobbieAmell) August 6, 2019

To be fair, that seems like a pretty fair excuse, though it should be noted I have never once portrayed a star quarterback in a movie or TV show (willing to listen to offers). One would imagine there's plenty of expensive equipment around the set and there's pressure not to destroy any of it with an errant throw.

However, we've all seen TV and movie quarterbacks throw better than *this.*

After being finally put on blast, the actor, who is cousins with "Arrow" star Stephen Amell, wasted little time in attempting to prove that he can do better.

He pushed pause on date night with his pregnant wife and convinced her to point the camera while he grabbed a pigskin and headed out into the street to provide evidence that he's indeed deserving of that fictional scholarship.

Apologies to my very pregnant wife @italiaricci for having to video this but she’s in no condition to catch.



It’s not perfect but at least it’s better than the movie.



Off to salvage date night.



Thanks @ChadSans pic.twitter.com/97lxrO4aAb — Robbie Amell (@RobbieAmell) August 6, 2019

Turns out... still not that great! Sure, it's a decently impressive heave in terms of distance traveled, but that form still kind of stinks, if we're being honest. Not exactly QB1 material. Not exactly the "drop the mic" response he was likely going for.

That being said, the fact that he was able to take the criticism in stride and respond in an entertaining and humorous way... well, good for him. Also, the fact that his wife didn't immediately file for divorce after he made her do this suggests that he's probably a pretty good dude, even if he's no gunslinger.