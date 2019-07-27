American swimmer Caeleb Dressel wins three titles in one night at World Championships, puts gold medal count at six
Caeleb Dressel is coming home from Korea with a lot of souvenirs
American swimmer Caeleb Dressel made history once again after winning three titles in one night at the FINA World Championships.
On Saturday, in just two hours, the 22-year-old won three gold medals. This is the second time Dressel came home with three golds in one night, with the first being at worlds in 2017.
Such a feat is difficult, but Dressel would not have it any other way. "It was not easy in '17, it was not easy this year," Dressel said. "I don't want it to be easy, I really don't."
Michael Phelps never attempted three golds in one night at worlds or at the Olympics.
Dressel secured seven medals at worlds so far, six gold, and looks to tie his seven-gold tally from 2017. That year Dressel tied Phelps' record of medals at a single worlds.
His final gold medal on Saturday came with a world record. In the 4x100-meter freestyle relay Dressel, Zach Apple, Mallory Comerford and Simone Manuel clocked a world record time of 3 minutes, 19.40 seconds, beating the previous time of 3:19.60 set by the United States in 2017.
Dressel's first medal of the night came from a victory in the 50 free with a time of 21.04 seconds, beating the previous championship record of 21.08 seconds set by Brazil's Cesar Cielo at the 2009 worlds in Rome.
The American swimmer then secured a win in the 100-meter fly just 34 minutes later. The night before at the semifinals, Dressel broke Phelps' world record in that event.
Dressel's podium visits were about more than just about celebrating the wins, but also honoring his late high school mentor Claire McCool. He tied a bandanna belonging to his teacher, who died in December 2017, onto his medal. "She loved me and I loved her, it's as simple as that," Dressel said, "That bandanna is just the last piece I have of her. I just wanted to bring her along for the journey."
Looking to secure one last piece of hardware, Dressel will finish out his meets with the 4x100 medley relay on Sunday, and he is ready to go. "I'll be ready to swim one tomorrow and swim one fast," he said.
-
Tour de France halted due to weather
Hail, snow and a mudslide force officials to stop the Tour de France mid-race
-
2019 Jim Dandy Stakes odds, picks, bets
Jody Demling is on a hot streak on his horse racing picks
-
Dressel beats Phelps record in 100m
Michael Phelps is down another world record after Caeleb Dressel dominates the 100-meter f...
-
Lilly King disqualified from 200m race
The controversial week in swimming continues
-
2019 Tour de France updates, results
Keep track of the annual Grand Tour with a full rundown of stage winners and race leaders
-
Coach dismissed due to behavior
A softball coach at Bemidji State University of Minnesota is gone after the inappropriate...