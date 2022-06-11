While the No. 1 post position is one to avoid at the Kentucky Derby, drawing the rail could be considered a gift at the 2022 Belmont Stakes. With a much smaller field than the Kentucky Derby, the No. 1 position is not as concerning since there's not as much jostling for position. The post has produced a record 24 Belmont winners, nine more than any other starting position. We the People drew the rail this year and is the 2-1 favorite in the latest 2022 Belmont Stakes odds. Other 2022 Belmont Stakes contenders include Wood Memorial winner Mo Donegal (5-2) and Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike (7-2). The biggest long shots, Golden Glider and Skippylongstocking, are 20-1 in the 2022 Belmont Stakes field. Post time for the Belmont 2022 is 6:44 p.m. ET on Saturday. With so much to consider while making your 2022 Belmont Stakes picks, a little expert help can go a long way.

The 2022 Belmont Stakes marks the 100-year anniversary of the 1922 race, which was won by Pillory. Also the Preakness winner, Pillory is the last horse who completed the Preakness-Belmont Double but never raced in the Kentucky Derby. That's because in 1922, the Preakness and Kentucky Derby took place on the same day. Since then, 11 other horses have completed the Preakness-Belmont Double but failed to win the Derby. As for Pillory's Belmont victory that year, he faced little competition since just three other horses were in the field.

Given all the history, there's a method to picking which horses to focus on for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets in a Belmont Stakes like this, and SportsLine expert Jody Demling knows what it is. He can help you make the best 2022 Belmont Stakes picks possible.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the Belmont Stakes 2022 having nailed the winner of this race three of the last four years. He hit the exacta, trifecta, and superfecta in last year's Belmont Stakes with Essential Quality. Two years ago, Demling said Tiz the Law was clearly the class of the field, and Barclay Tagg's horse pulled away for a convincing 3 3/4-length victory. In 2018, he was all over Justify, jockey Mike Smith, and trainer Bob Baffert to make horse racing history at Belmont Park. The result: Justify became just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever, and anyone who followed Demling's lead cashed in too.



He's coming off a major heater in 2020: At one point, he picked the winners of six straight races: the Saudi Cup, Gotham Stakes, Rebel Stakes, Louisiana Derby, Florida Derby and Belmont Stakes.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed this year's Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge. Now, he's sharing all of his 2022 Belmont Stakes bets here.

Top 2022 Belmont Stakes expert picks

Here's a refresher on these types of bets from SportsLine's Jody Demling:

Belmont Stakes Exacta: Pick the first- and second-place finishers in the correct order. A $2 exacta returned $15.00 at the 2021 Belmont Stakes with Essential Quality and Hot Rod Charlie.

Belmont Stakes Trifecta: Pick the first-, second- and third-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 trifecta returned $21.70 at the 2021 Belmont Stakes with Essential Quality, Hot Rod Charlie and Rombauer.

Belmont Stakes Superfecta: Pick the first-, second-, third- and fourth-place finishers in the correct order. A $1 superfecta returned a colossal $60.70 at the 2021 Belmont Stakes with Essential Quality, Hot Rod Charlie, Rombauer and Known Agenda.

While Demling has no quibbles with the favorite status of We the People (2-1) and Mo Donegal (5-2), he plans to hold tickets with Creative Minister (6-1) and Nest (8-1), as well as a double-digit underdog who could really spice up the payouts. You can see his picks here.

How to make 2022 Belmont Stakes bets

Demling has specific recommendations for exacta, trifecta and superfecta wagers so you can cover all your bases at the Belmont Stakes 2022. He's sharing them over at SportsLine.

So which horses do you take? And in what combinations? Visit SportsLine to get Demling's picks for exacta, trifecta and superfecta bets for the 2022 Belmont Stakes.

2022 Belmont Stakes odds, field, contenders