The third race of the Triple Crown is taking place this weekend with nine horses competing at the 155th edition of the Belmont Stakes on Saturday. The favorite this weekend will be Forte, the horse that was originally the Kentucky Derby favorite before being scratched just a few hours ahead of the Run for the Roses.

Forte -- trained by eight-time Eclipse Award winner Todd Pletcher -- was declared unfit to compete at Churchill Downs because of a bruised hoof. He was also kept from participating at Preakness. However, the three-year old will finally get his chance at glory after opening as the morning line favorite.

It could be a good weekend for Pletcher as one of the other horses he trains, Tapit Trice, also among the morning line favorites.

Kentucky Derby winner, Mage, is skipping the race this Saturday. Mage finished third at the Preakness Stakes and was no longer chasing a Triple Crown. Preakness winner National Treasure will be competing at Belmont Park. Getting another win won't be easy, as the competition in New York the longest of the Triple Crown races at 1 1/2-miles -- which explains its nickname the "Test of the Champion."

Here is everything you need to about the 2023 Belmont Stakes:

How to watch the 2023 Belmont Stakes

Date: Saturday, June 10

Post time: 6:50 p.m. ET

Location: Belmont Park -- Elmont, N.Y.

TV: Fox | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

2023 Belmont Stakes Odds