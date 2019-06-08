Belmont Stakes odds, best predictions 2019: Expert who nailed Justify, Tapwrit releases picks

Tacitus, Master Fencer, Spinoff and Tax will try to take a popular route to the winner's circle at the 2019 Belmont Stakes when they take on several of the country's best three-year-olds in the final jewel of the Triple Crown on Saturday. Since 2012, four Belmont winners were horses who raced in the Kentucky Derby but did not participate in the Preakness. Tacitus (third in the Derby), Master Fencer (sixth), Tax (14th) and Spinoff (18th) all raced in at Churchill Downs and promptly skipped the Preakness. Tacitus, trained by Bill Mott, is the 5-2 favorite in the current Belmont Stakes odds. Preakness Stakes hero War of Will is right on his tail at 9-2 Belmont Stakes 2019 odds. Post time for the 1 1/2-mile "Test of the Champion" is at 6:37 p.m. ET from Belmont Park. The latest 2019 Belmont Stakes weather is calling for sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 70s, and the track has been extremely fast thus far. With very little separating the top two choices, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before placing any 2019 Belmont Stakes picks of your own.

We can tell you that Demling is high on Intrepid Heart, a dark horse at 5-1 Belmont odds. As a sire of Tapit, Intrepid Heart is the half-brother of Tacitus, the morning line and current favorite. And while he's not as well-tested as some of the other horses in the 2019 Belmont Stakes lineup, Intrepid Heart has two wins and a show in his three career starts. And given that he hasn't participated in a Triple Crown race, the Todd Pletcher-trained colt is flying under the radar.

Intrepid Heart got a tough break at the Peter Pan Stakes the last time he ran, but rallied to hit the board. His size and speed make him look like a horse capable of winning a Triple Crown race like Saturday's Belmont Stakes 2019. Jockey John Velazquez may even choose to take him to the front if he can get a clean break from the No. 8 post.

Another surprise: Demling wants no part of Bourbon War, one of the top favorites at 7-1. In fact, Demling says Bourbon War doesn't even crack the top five. Despite seeing his odds shortening heavily before making his run at the Preakness, Bourbon War struggled in the second leg of the Triple Crown and wound up finishing in eighth place at Pimlico. That was after he missed the Kentucky Derby due to a fourth place finish in the Florida Derby when it mattered most.

The three-year-old colt trained by Mark Hennig will have the blinkers off after a failed experiment with them last month. However, he hasn't won since January and Demling doesn't think that the colt's bloodline (son of Tapit) is enough to make Bourbon War a serious contender on Saturday. There are far better values in a stacked 2019 Belmont Stakes lineup than the 7-1 premium Bourbon War is commanding.

Tacitus 5-2

War of Will 9-2

Intrepid Heart 5-1

Sir Winston 7-1

Bourbon War 7-1

Spinoff 11-1

Tax 11-1

Master Fencer 11-1

Everfast 12-1

Joevia 15-1