Belmont Stakes odds, best predictions 2019: Expert who nailed Justify, Tapwrit reveals picks

The Triple Crown season has already been one of the wildest in recent memory, with the Kentucky Derby ending in a controversial disqualification and the Preakness Stakes featuring a horse running the entire race jockey-less after bucking him out of the gate. On Saturday, the action concludes with the 2019 Belmont Stakes. It's the longest Triple Crown race at 1 1/2 miles, and the additional endurance required is an enormous test for the 2019 Belmont Stakes horses, jockeys and trainers. Bill Mott's Tacitus finished third in the Run for the Roses and skipped the Preakness to rest up for Saturday's marathon, and he's the 5-2 favorite according to the current 2019 Belmont Stakes odds from Belmont Park. However, Mark Casse's War of Will (9-2) and Todd Pletcher's Intrepid Heart (5-1) are just two of the legitimate threats to Tacitus in the 10-horse 2019 Belmont Stakes field. Every horse is going off with Belmont Stakes 2019 odds of 15-1 or better. Before you make your 2019 Belmont Stakes picks, read the predictions from SportsLine horse racing guru Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2019 Belmont on a hot streak. Two years ago, he correctly picked Tapwrit, a 5-1 underdog, to upset Irish War Cry, the 5-2 favorite. He also put Tapwrit on top of his exotics and hit the superfecta, which paid out almost $4,500 on a $2 bet.

Last year at Belmont Park, he was all over Justify, jockey Mike Smith, and trainer Bob Baffert to make horse racing history. The result: Justify became just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever, and anyone who followed Demling's lead cashed in too.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit nine of the last 11 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but twice in the last 11 years. He's also called nine of the last 15 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset.

In addition to his success in major races, Demling has called the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby, Lecomte Stakes, Arkansas Derby, Robert B. Lewis Stakes, and Louisiana Derby, just to name a few. He nailed the superfecta at this year's Pegasus World Cup for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also nailed the winner, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta in the Black Eyed Susan the day before the Preakness this year. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

Now, with the 2019 Belmont Stakes lineup finalized and the post positions set, Demling is sharing his picks at SportsLine.

We can tell you that Demling is high on Intrepid Heart, a dark horse at 5-1 Belmont odds. As a sire of Tapit, Intrepid Heart is the half-brother of Tacitus, the morning line and current favorite. And while he's not as well-tested as some of the other horses in the 2019 Belmont Stakes lineup, Intrepid Heart has two wins and a show in his three career starts. And given that he hasn't participated in a Triple Crown race, the Todd Pletcher-trained colt is flying under the radar.

Intrepid Heart got a tough break at the Peter Pan Stakes the last time he ran, but rallied to hit the board. His size and speed make him look like a horse capable of winning a Triple Crown race like Saturday's Belmont Stakes 2019. Jockey John Velazquez may even choose to take him to the front if he can get a clean break from the No. 8 post.

Another surprise: Demling wants no part of Sir Winston, one of the top favorites at 7-1. In fact, Demling says Sir Winston doesn't even crack the top five. Sir Winston finished second in his last run at the Peter Pan Stakes, besting Intrepid Heart after his sloppy break. However, Mark Casse-trained colt has just one win in nine career starts.

Even worse, Sir Winston has only hit the board twice in five career graded stakes races. The concern that he doesn't have what it takes to beat a field that includes horses with experience in Triple Crown races like Tacitus, War of Will, Bourbon War and Tax is legitimate. He's also never been asked to go past 1 1/8 miles, another reason why Demling is fading him in his 2019 Belmont Stakes bets.

Demling is especially high on a monumental long shot that would net any backer a colossal windfall. He is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the 2019 Belmont Stakes? And which long shot will surprise? Check out the latest Belmont Stakes odds below



Tacitus 5-2

War of Will 9-2

Intrepid Heart 5-1

Sir Winston 7-1

Bourbon War 7-1

Spinoff 11-1

Tax 11-1

Master Fencer 11-1

Everfast 12-1

Joevia 15-1