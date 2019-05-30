Belmont Stakes odds, predictions 2019: Expert who nailed Justify, Tapwrit reveals top picks

War of Will can make a strong case to be the 2019 champion three-year-old with a victory at the 2019 Belmont Stakes on June 8 at Belmont Park. The Mark Casse trainee has won three of five starts this year -- the Lecomte Stakes, Risen Star Stakes and Preakness Stakes -- and finished seventh in a trouble-marred Kentucky Derby. With a victory in the Belmont Stakes 2019, he would have two legs of the Triple Crown and would be the frontrunner for the award heading into the second half of the year. War of Will has been installed as the 2-1 second choice in the 2019 Belmont Stakes odds. Wood Memorial winner Tacitus is the 11-8 favorite. They'll face a field of eight to 10 in the 1.5-mile Test of the Champion. With very little separating the top two choices, and plenty of long-shot contenders to consider, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Jody Demling has to say before making any 2019 Belmont Stakes picks of your own.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling comes into the 2019 Belmont on a hot streak. Two years, he correctly picked Tapwrit, a 5-1 underdog, to upset Irish War Cry, the 5-2 favorite. He also put Tapwrit on top of his exotics and hit the superfecta, which paid out almost $4,500 on a $2 bet.

Last year at Belmont Park, he was all over Justify, jockey Mike Smith, and trainer Bob Baffert to make horse racing history. The result: Justify became just the 13th Triple Crown winner ever, and anyone who followed Demling's lead cashed in too.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world. He has hit nine of the last 11 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but twice in the last 11 years. He's also called nine of the last 15 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset.

In addition to his success in major races, Demling has called the winners of the Haskell Invitational, Pennsylvania Derby, Lecomte Stakes, Arkansas Derby, Robert B. Lewis Stakes, and Louisiana Derby, just to name a few. He nailed the superfecta at this year's Pegasus World Cup for a $678 payout on a $1 bet. He also nailed the winner, exacta, trifecta, and superfecta in the Black Eyed Susan the day before the Preakness this year. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

We can tell you that Demling says Tacitus, the overall Belmont Stakes 2019 favorite, makes a strong run in the final Triple Crown race, but falls short of winning it all. There's too much talent in a loaded 2019 Belmont Stakes lineup to give up the 11-8 premium he's commanding.

Tacitus may have won the Wood Memorial and Tampa Bay Derby, but the Bill Mott trainee finished a disappointing fourth in the Kentucky Derby behind Maximum Security, Country House, and Code of Honor and was only elevated to third after the DQ.

Additionally, in his lone race at Belmont Park, Tacitus finished fourth. That result came in a maiden special weight race last October, the very first run of his career. Mott has just one career win in the Belmont Stakes, which came almost a decade ago with Drosselmeyer.

Instead, Demling is high on Master Fencer, a double-digit long shot at 10-1 who has taken an unusual route to the Belmont. Bred in Japan, he raced exclusively in that country for the first six starts of his career, winning twice. He finished fourth in that country's qualifying series for the Kentucky Derby, but earned the berth in the run for the roses after the top three finishers passed on the race.

Sent off at odds of nearly 59-1, Master Fencer raced in last for much of the Derby. But with a quarter-mile to go, he dove down to the rail and rallied strongly to finish in seventh (he was elevated to sixth after the disqualification of Maximum Security), less than a length out of fourth. At the end of the Derby, he looked like he was just getting started running, and that stamina should help him in the 1.5 mile Belmont.

Which horse wins the 2019 Belmont Stakes? And what huge long shot does Demling say has a chance to be among the best of this year's crop? Check out the latest Belmont Stakes odds below



Tacitus 11-8

War of Will 2-1

Master Fencer 10-1

Everfast 10-1

Intrepid Heart 14-1

Sir Winston 16-1

Spinoff 16-1

Tax 16-1

Joevia 33-1