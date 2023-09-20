Boston College announced Wednesday it has indefinitely suspended their men's and women's swimming and diving program after university administrators determined that hazing had occurred within the program. The announcement was made through a one paragraph statement that did not divulge specifics on the matter.

"The Boston College Men's and Women's Swimming & Diving program has been placed on indefinite suspension, after University administrators determined that hazing had occurred within the program," read the university statement. "The University does not - and will not - tolerate hazing in any form.

"During the suspension, all Swimming & Diving student-athletes will continue to have access to academic and medical resources provided to all Boston College student-athletes."

Per the school handbook, Boston College lists examples of hazing including not only alcohol use, but also "personal servitude; sleep deprivation and restrictions on personal hygiene; yelling, swearing, and insulting new members/rookies; being forced to wear embarrassing or humiliating attire in public; consumption of vile substances or smearing of such on one's skin; brandings; physical beatings; binge drinking and drinking games; sexual simulation and sexual assault."

Boston College's swimming and diving team had been scheduled to begin their season on Oct. 7 at George Washington.