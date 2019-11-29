Brad Gobright, world-renowned rock climber, dies after falling over 900 feet off of cliff in Mexico
Gobright was 31
Brad Gobright, a world-renowned rock climber, died after falling "nearly 985 feet" while climbing in Mexico on Wednesday, according to CNN. He was 31. Gobright was trying to rappel down from a cliff in El Potero Chico on the El Sendero Luminoso route when he plunged to his death. His climbing partner, Aidan Jacobson, survived.
A friend of Jacobson's told CNN that the pair's rope got stuck, which lead to them both falling 20 to 30 feet to a ledge below. Jacobson left the scene with only an ankle injury after getting caught in the brush on the cliff, which stopped him from falling any further.
Jacobson recalled what happened when the two were attempting simul-rappelling:
"All of a sudden, I felt a pop, and we started dropping," Jacobson told Outside Online. "It was basically a blur. He screamed. I screamed. I went through some vegetation, and then all I remember is seeing his blue Gramicci shirt bounce over the edge."
On Thursday, first responders were not able to get to Gobright's body and on Friday a group of climbers plan to help in the recovery.
Other climbers have shown their support and love for Gobright, including Alex Honnold, the star of the Oscar-winning documentary "Free Solo."
"He was such a warm, kind soul — one of a handful of partners that I always loved spending a day with," Honnold wrote about Gobright in an Instagram post.
View this post on Instagram
I’m so sorry to hear that @bradgobright just died in a climbing accident. He was such a warm, kind soul - one of a handful of partners that I always loved spending a day with. I suppose there’s something to be said about being safe out there and the inherent risks in climbing but I don’t really care about that right now. I’m just sad for Brad and his family. And for all of us who were so positively affected by his life. So crushing. Brad was a real gem of a man. For all his strengths and weaknesses (like his insanely strong fingers, or living out of a Honda Civic...) at the core he was just a good guy. I guess there’s nothing really to say. I’m sad. The climbing world lost a true light. Rest in peace...
"Brad was a real gem of a man," he continued. "For all his strengths and weaknesses (like his insanely strong fingers, or living out of a Honda Civic…) at the core he was just a good guy."
A frequent climbing partner of Gobright's, Alice Hafer, also paid her respects on social media.
"He had a magic about him on the rock, unlike anyone I've ever met," she wrote.
