Breeders' Cup Classic odds, picks 2019: McKinzie, Vino Rosso, Elate predictions from horse racing insider

Trainer Dallas Stewart will try to continue his magic with longshots in the country's biggest races when he sends out Seeking the Soul in the 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic on Saturday at Santa Anita Park. Stewart's string of longshots hitting the board over the years includes Golden Soul (second in the 2013 Kentucky Derby at 35-1), Commanding Curve (second in the 2014 Kentucky Derby at 38-1) and Tale of Verve (second in the 2015 Preakness Stakes at 29-1). Seeking the Soul is listed at 20-1 in the current 2019 Breeders' Cup odds, and only Math Wizard (30-1) is a longer shot in the 11-horse 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic lineup. Post time for the $6 million race is at 8:44 p.m. ET. With such a strong field taking the starting gate at Santa Anita, some expert help can go a long way. That's why you'll want to hear what longtime horse racing handicapper Richard Eng has to say before placing any 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic picks of your own.

Not only was Eng the turf editor and handicapper for the Las Vegas Review-Journal for 20 years, he literally wrote the book on wagering on the sport. He was the author of "Betting on Horse Racing for Dummies," the preeminent book for newcomers to horse racing. Prior to his work for the Review-Journal, Eng worked as a publicist for the New York Racing Association, Garden State Park, Monmouth Park, Santa Anita Park and Turfway Park. He's lived and breathed horse racing and knows a winner when he sees one.

To say that Eng was all-in on Justify early last year would be a massive understatement. He picked Justify when that horse was a huge 100-1 longshot in the Kentucky Derby Futures Book in January 2018, even before the horse made his racing debut. He picked Justify to win all three Triple Crown races, cashing big each time.

At this year's Belmont Stakes, Eng nailed the top two horses, even though Sir Winston surprised the field at 10-1 odds, with favorite Tacitus taking second. He also nailed Seeking the Soul winning June's Stephen Foster, at 9-2 odds. Anyone who has followed Eng's lead is way up.

Now, Eng has handicapped the 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic field and released his horse-by-horse analysis and projected order of finish over at SportsLine.

We can tell you Eng is high on Elate, an underdog at 6-1 Breeders' Cup odds 2019. Even though the mare has never faced males before and is on a two-race losing streak, Eng knows Elate has not finished out of the money since the Breeders' Cup Distaff two years ago.

Eng has factored in that Elate is the most accomplished runner in the Breeders' Cup Classic 2019 at the 1 1/4-mile distance. She is a perfect 3-for-3 at 10 furlongs and won those three races by more than 13 lengths combined. Meanwhile, the other 10 runners in Saturday's race are a combined 5-of-22 at the 1 1/4-mile distance.

Another curveball: Eng is fading Vino Rosso, the second-biggest favorite of the entire race at 4-1. In fact, Eng says Vino Rosso doesn't even hit the board. In his most recent race, Vino Rosso crossed the finish line first in the Jockey Club Gold Cup, also at Santa Anita, but was disqualified and placed second after interfering with Code of Honor. However, Vino Rosso hasn't been able to put together back-to-back winning races this year. In his five starts in 2019, he has finished first, fourth, first, third and first. If that form holds, he is set to run a disappointing race on Saturday.

Instead, Eng is all over an under-the-radar longshot to hit the board hard. If the horse hits as Eng expects, you could be looking at a massive payout at one of horse racing's biggest events.

So who is Richard Eng's 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic pick? And which under-the-radar longshot is a must-use? See the 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Eng's complete leaderboard for the Breeders' Cup Classic, and find out.



McKinzie (3-1)

Code of Honor (4-1)

Vino Rosso (4-1)

Elate (6-1)

Higher Power (6-1)

Yoshida (8-1)

Mongolian Groom (12-1)

Owendale (15-1)

Seeking the Soul (20-1)

War of Will (20-1)

Math Wizard (30-1)