According to the Sacramento City Unified School District, 18-year-old Kennedy High School student-athlete Emmanuel "Manny" Antwi, died after collapsing on the football field during a game on Friday night. No details of what caused the death have been released.

The senior lineman was identified by school officials and collapsed in the fourth quarter of his team's game against Hiram Johnson High. Here's a press release from the school:

"Today, we learned that Emmanuel Antwi, a John F. Kennedy senior athlete, died after a medical emergency during Friday night's football game. We do not have many details to share beyond this. Our hearts go out to Emmanuel's family and our school community during this difficult time. We ask all to give them privacy and time for healing and comfort as they grieve."

Following his collapse, Antwi was given medical attention and CPR and was taken to the hospital. The game was then canceled.

Johnson coach Alex-Gomes-Coelho was seen consoling his team and Kennedy's coach Brian Lewis as the medics gave Antwi attention.

"There is nothing that can prepare you for a moment like that," Gomes-Coelho said. "The pain is indescribable. When you play or coach team sports you really become a family. My heart hurts for Cougar Nation and Manny's family at home."