Canadian man, 84, becomes oldest person to ever run a marathon in Antarctica

On Friday, 84-year old Roy Jorgen Svenningsen became the oldest person to ever finish a marathon in Antarctica. Svenningsen finished the Antarctic Ice Marathon in 11 hours and 41 minutes.

"At one point, I thought, I don't think I'm going to do this all the way," he told CTVNews.ca.

The Edmonton native had been training for the past year and has been running since 1964. According to CTVNews.ca, Svenningsen's lifelong goal is to complete a marathon on every continent.

"In Edmonton, we had a very mild winter," Svenningsen said of the weather in Antarctica. "We had just a little bit of snow. It wasn't anything comparable to the temperature or the snow that they have here."

It certainly was extreme, as the temperature was -15C, which is equal to just 5 degrees Fahrenheit. Svenningsen ended up drinking soup during the race to help deal with exhaustion from the length race.

He also spent a good portion of the race walking and jogging in order to pace himself. Svenningsen ended up crossing the finish line holding a Canadian flag to celebrate his accomplishment and show pride for his country.

The Antarctic Ice Marathon costs $24,800 to enter and participants must travel through Chile to come to the race. It's considered to be one of the toughest racing events in the world.