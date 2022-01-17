CBS Sports will continue to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with programming across multiple networks on Monday. Throughout the day, CBS Sports Network will be broadcasting a tripleheader of college basketball that will feature three Atlantic 10 games. The games will get underway with an opening montage highlighting the impact that King Jr. had on the world.

During halftime of George Mason vs. George Washington game, CBS Sports Network will air a story regarding Black coaches throughout the Atlantic 10. The piece will take a closer look at the strides that the conference has made in hiring Black coaches for men's basketball teams and how those coaches have become leaders.

In addition, during halftime of the Saint Joseph's vs. La Salle game, CBS Sports Network will air a feature piece called "What is Your Dream?," which will take a closer look at how Dr. King's "I Have A Dream" speech continues to resonant with players and coaches in the present day.

All of the games will also feature historical vignettes, which will include footage of memorials, murals and plaques in both Philadelphia and Washington D.C. that honor Dr. King.

Over the weekend, CBS Sports celebrated the legacy of Dr. King. During Saturday's game between West Virginia and Kansas, an original work by poet J. Ivey on Dr. King's impact on the sports world was shown. In addition, during halftime of the St. Louis vs. Dayton women's game, a profile was shown on Dayton star Araion Bradshaw, who founded a social justice organization called Athletes Driving Change at Dayton.