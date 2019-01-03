College Hockey: Watch No. 16 Miami (OH) vs. No. 10 Providence on CBS Sports Digital

On Friday and Saturday, SportsLive has a special top-20 match-up, as Miami will be playing against Providence. Miami, ranked 16th in the country, is traveling to Rhode Island for a back-to-back. The Redhawks are 9-6-3 on the season, whereas the Friars are 11-4-3.

The Friars will be leaning on points leader Josh Wilkins, who has 21 points in 16 games this year. Kasper Björkqvist leads the team with nine goals, and he's been a major part of their early success. The Friars are 6-2-1 in the Hockey East, putting them behind only Massachusetts and Boston College.

For Miami, Josh Melnick is paving the way with 17 points on the season. Gordie Green has 15. At 3-3-2, Miami has struggled in its own conference, but it's 6-3-1 outside of the NCHC. That could be a good sign heading into this one.

For a back-to-back like this, there are plenty of factors in play. It's tough playing two straight days, and although Providence has the edge on paper, Miami can leverage its depth. Both teams may be content to come away with a split in this one, but they'll be looking to sweep.

Watch No. 16 Miami (OH) vs. No. 10 Providence

Dates: Friday, Jan. 4 and Saturday, Jan. 5



Friday, Jan. 4 and Saturday, Jan. 5 Times: 7 p.m. ET



7 p.m. ET Location: Schneider Arena -- Providence, Rhode Island



Schneider Arena -- Providence, Rhode Island Stream: SportsLive (Friday and Saturday)



