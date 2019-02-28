College lacrosse: Watch No. 11 Villanova vs. Delaware on CBS Sports Digital

Saturday will see a top-15 team taking on a team that has started its season hot, as No. 11 Villanova hosts Delaware. Delaware lacrosse is 4-0 for the first time since 2008, and it's coming off a win over Saint Joseph's University in which it allowed just six goals.

Tye Kurtz scored five goals for Delaware in its last game, and the freshman will try to have a similar impact against the talented Villanova.

Villanova freshman Matt Campbell is the reigning player of the week in the Big East. Villanova has won two straight after losing its opening game against Penn State. Since then, the Wildcats have unseated the No. 1 team in the country, Yale, and Hofstra. Villanova will try to carry that momentum into its matchup against Delaware.

Delaware vs. No. 11 Villanova

Date: Saturday, March 2



Saturday, March 2 Time: 1 p.m. ET



1 p.m. ET Location: Villanova Stadium -- Villanova, Pennsylvania



Villanova Stadium -- Villanova, Pennsylvania Stream: SportsLive



