College lacrosse: Watch No. 11 Villanova vs. Delaware on CBS Sports Digital
Delaware has been red-hot to start the season
Saturday will see a top-15 team taking on a team that has started its season hot, as No. 11 Villanova hosts Delaware. Delaware lacrosse is 4-0 for the first time since 2008, and it's coming off a win over Saint Joseph's University in which it allowed just six goals.
Tye Kurtz scored five goals for Delaware in its last game, and the freshman will try to have a similar impact against the talented Villanova.
Villanova freshman Matt Campbell is the reigning player of the week in the Big East. Villanova has won two straight after losing its opening game against Penn State. Since then, the Wildcats have unseated the No. 1 team in the country, Yale, and Hofstra. Villanova will try to carry that momentum into its matchup against Delaware.
Delaware vs. No. 11 Villanova
- Date: Saturday, March 2
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Villanova Stadium -- Villanova, Pennsylvania
- Stream: SportsLive
The SportsLive streaming service, powered by the CBS Interactive Advanced Media division of CBS Sports Digital, gives subscribers unlimited access to thousands of live events and on-demand videos across high school, college and professional sports. SportsLive features over 30,000 live streams per year, including coverage of hundreds of colleges and universities from all divisions and across the entire country, competing in a variety of sports.
