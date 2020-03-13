Coronavirus: The remaining live sports you can still watch this weekend

For one reason or another, there are still some sports leagues planning on operating in the immediate future. This is, of course, in spite of the fact that most sporting events around the world have been postponed at best or canceled worst -- and that includes sports that originally planned on holding spectator-less games.

But regardless of why certain commissioners or adhering to the belief that "the show must go on," even though the place where such a phrase is commonly used has itself shut down because of coronavirus, they're happening which means that media-starved sports fans that demand new live content sooner rather than later will get their wish. Here is a list of all the notable sports events going on this weekend and where you can watch them as you self-quarantine yourself.

MMA

UFC Brasilia

When: March 14, 6:00 pm

Where to watch: ESPN

Soccer

Morelia vs. Queretaro (Liga MX)

When: March 13, 11:00 pm

Where to watch: TUDN USA

Tijuana vs. Pachuca (Liga MX)

When: March 13, 11:10 pm

Where to watch: FS2

River Plate vs. Atletico Tucuman (Copa de la Superliga)

When: March 14, 4:45 pm

Where to watch: Fanatiz

Godoy Cruz vs. Boca Juniors (Copa de la Superliga)

When: March 14, 7:00 pm

Where to watch: Fanatiz

Tigres vs. Juarez (Liga MX)

When: March 14, 9:00 pm

Where to watch: ESPN Deportes

Leon vs. Pumas (Liga MX)

When: March 14, 9:00 pm

Where to watch: TUDN USA

Chivas vs. Monterrey (Liga MX)

When: March 14, 11:00 pm

Where to watch: Chivas TV

Toluca vs. Atlas (Liga MX)

When: March 15, 2:00 pm

Where to watch: ESPN Deportes

America vs. Cruz Azul (Liga MX)

When: March 15, 10:15 pm

Where to watch: TUDN and UniMas

Sumo

SUMO Haru Basho 2020

When: Until March 22

Where to watch: YouTube on a one-day delay