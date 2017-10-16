Dale Earnhardt Jr. announces he and his wife Amy are expecting their first child

Junior revealed on Instagram that his first child will be a girl

NASCAR's most popular family just got a little bit bigger.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. took to Instagram on Monday to announce that he and his wife Amy Earnhardt are expecting their first child. Junior posted a picture of pink baby shoes and revealed that the newest member of the Earnhardt clan will be a girl.

The announcement is coming off the heels of a strong showing at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, where the restrictor-plate ace outlasted three huge wrecks en route to a seventh-place finish. Brad Keselowski, the race winner, also took to social media to congratulate the Earnhardts on the big news.

Junior, recently 43, is set to retire from full-time racing after this season and make a move to the broadcast booth. He has had a legendary career, winning the Most Popular Driver award 14 times in addition to 26 checkered flags, two Daytona 500 triumphs and 258 top tens. 

The couple hasn't yet announced a name. Given the gender barriers broken by Danica Patrick in the sport, it'll be exciting to see if Dale and Amy's daughter goes on to race, as well. 

