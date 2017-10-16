Dale Earnhardt Jr. announces he and his wife Amy are expecting their first child

NASCAR's most popular family just got a little bit bigger.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. took to Instagram on Monday to announce that he and his wife Amy Earnhardt are expecting their first child. Junior posted a picture of pink baby shoes and revealed that the newest member of the Earnhardt clan will be a girl.

Excited to share the wonderful news that @mrsamyearnhardt and I are expecting our first child. A little girl!!!! We are both thrilled and can’t wait to meet her. A post shared by Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@dalejr) on Oct 16, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT

The announcement is coming off the heels of a strong showing at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, where the restrictor-plate ace outlasted three huge wrecks en route to a seventh-place finish. Brad Keselowski, the race winner, also took to social media to congratulate the Earnhardts on the big news.

Heck yeah, we’ve been cheering for you guys to join the club for some time! 👶 https://t.co/Hz0YeeD5cd — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) October 16, 2017

Junior, recently 43, is set to retire from full-time racing after this season and make a move to the broadcast booth. He has had a legendary career, winning the Most Popular Driver award 14 times in addition to 26 checkered flags, two Daytona 500 triumphs and 258 top tens.

The couple hasn't yet announced a name. Given the gender barriers broken by Danica Patrick in the sport, it'll be exciting to see if Dale and Amy's daughter goes on to race, as well.