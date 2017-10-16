Dale Earnhardt Jr. announces he and his wife Amy are expecting their first child
Junior revealed on Instagram that his first child will be a girl
NASCAR's most popular family just got a little bit bigger.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. took to Instagram on Monday to announce that he and his wife Amy Earnhardt are expecting their first child. Junior posted a picture of pink baby shoes and revealed that the newest member of the Earnhardt clan will be a girl.
The announcement is coming off the heels of a strong showing at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, where the restrictor-plate ace outlasted three huge wrecks en route to a seventh-place finish. Brad Keselowski, the race winner, also took to social media to congratulate the Earnhardts on the big news.
Junior, recently 43, is set to retire from full-time racing after this season and make a move to the broadcast booth. He has had a legendary career, winning the Most Popular Driver award 14 times in addition to 26 checkered flags, two Daytona 500 triumphs and 258 top tens.
The couple hasn't yet announced a name. Given the gender barriers broken by Danica Patrick in the sport, it'll be exciting to see if Dale and Amy's daughter goes on to race, as well.
-
Watch CrossFit's Fittest on Earth on CBS
What does it take to compete at the CrossFit Games? Check out 'Fittest on Earth' on CBS Sports...
-
Keselowski wins at Talladega
Keselowski passes Ryan Newman on the final lap to claim the checkered in a wild, crash-filled...
-
NASCAR at Talladega picks, odds
Three of our four picks have yet to win a race this season
-
How to watch NASCAR at Talladega
Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be making his final ride at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend
-
Denny Hamlin defends NASCAR ratings
Hear what NASCAR Playoffs contender also has to say about payouts and the sport's future
-
Drake visits Odell Beckham in hospital
The bromance between OBJ and Drake is real
Add a Comment