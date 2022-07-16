Chad Brown can add to his record number of victories by a trainer in the Diana Stakes when he sends out the top four contenders in the 2022 Diana Stakes at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. The 43-year-old Brown has won the Diana a record six times, including five straight from 2016 to '20. On Saturday he goes for No. 7 with four horses -- Bleecker Street, Rougir, Technical Analysis and In Italian. Bleecker Street is the 6-5 morning-line favorite in the 2022 Diana Stakes odds. Rougir and Technical Analysis are tied for second in the odds in the six-horse field, at 3-1, and In Italian (6-1) is fourth in the odds. Creative Flair (8-1) and Dalika (15-1) round out the field.

Post time for the Diana Stakes 2022 is 5:03 p.m. ET. With an accomplished field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Diana Stakes picks.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Last year, he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes.

This year, he has been red-hot in the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes, the trifecta in the Louisiana Derby and exactas in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also has hit the 19-1 winner of the Man o' War Stakes, the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup, the superfecta in the Met Mile and multiple Pick 4s, including May 14's at Belmont for $1,851. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

One surprise: Weir's top pick is not the undefeated favorite, Bleecker Street. Listed at 6-5 on the morning line, this 4-year-old daughter of Quality Road has never before run Saratoga. She also is likely to be last early in the race and will need to overcome potential traffic issues and/or a slow early pace.

But Bleecker Street was 2.85-1 in her last start, and she will be about half that price on Saturday against a tougher field. "Bleecker Street seemingly improves with every race, but her price will finally catch up with her Saturday," Weir says. He prefers another horse over Bleecker Street.

