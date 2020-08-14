On Thursday, Apple Inc. removed the popular video game Fortnite from its App Store. Following that decision, Epic Games Inc, who is the creator of Fortnite, filed a lawsuit against Apple. Later on Thursday, Google Play also removed the game from its store for Android users.

Apple requires applications with in-app payments to be billed directly through their company, which takes 30 percent of the revenue. However, Epic Games informed customers that the company would be offering a direct purchase plan for items on the popular battle royale video game that boasts a community of nearly 350 million people worldwide.

Fortnite is one of the most popular brands in the video game community has a massive eSports following. In 2019, the game generated $1.8 billion in revenue, according to analysis firm SuperData.

"Epic enabled a feature in its app which was not reviewed or approved by Apple, and they did so with the express intent of violating the App Store guidelines," Apple said in a statement. "We will make every effort to work with Epic to resolve these violations so they can return Fortnite to the App Store."

Epic Games has contended in the past that Apple and Google charge extra fees in their respective app stores. Epic CEO Tim Sweeney accused the two entities of being a duopoly in a Bloomberg interview in July.

"You can't have a tech monopoly dominating all, all interactions between consumers and businesses on a scale of billions of users," Sweeney told Bloomberg. "It just creates the same sorts of a concentration of power problems. It's the railroads, right?"