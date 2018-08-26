Hawaii wins Little League World Series: Mana Lau Kong's solo home run and Ka'olu Holt's pitching give Honolulu the title

Hawaii took down South Korea, 3-0

On Sunday, the Little League World Series concluded with United States bracket winner Hawaii taking on World bracket winner South Korea. Hawaii would take the championship with a 3-0 victory

Mana Lau Kong led off the bottom of the first with a home run and Hawaii later tacked on two runs thanks to some poor South Korea defense. On the mound, Ka'olu Holt threw a two-hit shutout, striking out eight while only walking one. It was a dominant performance. 

Hawaii outscored its opponents 26-3 in its five games in Williamsburg. Its pitchers managed to twirl four shutouts of the five games. It's rather clear the best team won after watching some dominance on display. 

