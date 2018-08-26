Hawaii wins Little League World Series: Mana Lau Kong's solo home run and Ka'olu Holt's pitching give Honolulu the title

On Sunday, the Little League World Series concluded with United States bracket winner Hawaii taking on World bracket winner South Korea. Hawaii would take the championship with a 3-0 victory.

Mana Lau Kong led off the bottom of the first with a home run and Hawaii later tacked on two runs thanks to some poor South Korea defense. On the mound, Ka'olu Holt threw a two-hit shutout, striking out eight while only walking one. It was a dominant performance.

Hawaii outscored its opponents 26-3 in its five games in Williamsburg. Its pitchers managed to twirl four shutouts of the five games. It's rather clear the best team won after watching some dominance on display.