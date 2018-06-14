Here's a gigantic 12-year-old basketball player absolutely destroying kids in a youth game

Much like Mitch Hedberg, I sometimes wish I could go back to little league as an adult and dominate a bunch of tiny, dumb humans. The only way I could ever hope to be a dominant athlete is to have an insane advantage of some sort.

That's why I'm quite jealous of this 6-foot-10, 12-year-old monster named Olivier Rioux, who is leaving no prisoners in his league of puny middle schoolers. Just look at the highlight tape:

6’10 12 year old + 8 foot rims = pure comedy 😂



PS. He even talks trash.



Is it fair to let a kid that tall play on an 8-foot rim? Probably not! I mean, his team's strategy seems to be "give the ball to Olivier under the basket and he'll dunk it without jumping." Good strategy, but not exactly fair.

Speaking of rude and unfair, how about that staredown after the rejection against the backboard?

Absolutely amazing. Being 2 feet taller than everyone else and still staring down people after your blocks is an all-time rude move. I love it.

Things might not come as easy for Rioux when he graduates to taller rims and taller, more skilled competition, but that doesn't matter right now. All that matters is that we have these highlights for our entertainment, and that Rioux is living the dream -- or at least my dream -- for the time being.