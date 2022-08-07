There has been more fallout for Hockey Canada following the accusations that the organization mishandled sexual assault allegations against members of the 2018 men's junior team. Michael Brind'Amour has resigned as the chair of Hockey Canada's board of directors, per a Saturday announcement from the organization.

Elected as the chair of the Hockey Canada board of directors in 2018, Brind'Amour released a statement on his decision. Brind'Amour said that change is necessary in order for Hockey Canada to move forward.

"I have listened carefully and intently to the comments of Canadians about the culture of our sport and our organization, and about our actions and leadership," Brind'Amour said in his statement. "I understand that the actions we have taken in recent weeks are part of the solution.

"My final term ends in November 2022, and I know that there is no need to wait for a new era. Immediate action is essential to address the important challenges facing our organization and our sport, which our Action Plan works to accomplish.

"I would not be able to see this renewal through."

It recently came to light that Hockey Canada settled a lawsuit with a woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by multiple members of the 2018 men's junior team following a gala in London, Ontario. As a result of that scandal, the Canadian government has frozen Hockey Canada's funding until the organization can meet certain criteria.