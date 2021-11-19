The 2020-21 Hockey East season saw UMass win the men's national championship. It marked the sixth time in the last 13 tournaments in which Hockey East has produced the NCAA champion. Meanwhile, Northeastern came up just short in the women's national championship game in 2021 as they fell 2-1 at the hands of Wisconsin.

This year's Hockey East season will run from October 2 until March of 2021.

Since being founded back in 1983, Hockey East has been responsible for earning more NCAA men's tournament berths than any other conference. In addition, Hockey East also leads all conferences in alumni that have gone on to play in the NHL. During the 2020-21 season, there were 94 players in the NHL and 17 that were selected in the 2021 NHL Draft.

This season, all games will be streamed for free on SportsLive, with select games streamed free in the CBS Sports app. Games broadcast on NESN/NESN+ will be unavailable on the CBS Sports apps streams in New England.

Hockey East this week on CBS Sports Digital:

(All times Eastern)

Friday, November 19

Men:

New Hampshire at UMass, 7 p.m.

Maine at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 20

Men:

UConn at UMass Lowell, 3:30 p.m.

Boston University at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

How to watch Hockey East 2021-22 season

Dates: October 2, 2021 - March 2021

Time: Varies

Location: Varies

Streaming: Free on SportsLive, select games free on the CBS Sports apps

TV: NESN/NESN+