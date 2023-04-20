The U.S. House of Representatives, led by the Republicans, passed a bill Thursday that would prohibit biological-born males from participating in girl's and women's teams of schools that get money from the federal government. While it passed in a party-line 219-203 vote in the House, it is unlikely to advance pass the Democratic-led Senate.

The legislation is titled the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act and is sponsored by Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.)

"It shall be a violation of subsection (a) for a recipient of Federal financial assistance who operates, sponsors, or facilitates athletic programs or activities to permit a person whose sex is male to participate in an athletic program or activity that is designated for women or girls," reads the bill, and it clarifies that sex will be "based solely on a person's reproductive biology and genetics at birth."

Individuals who were born male will still be allowed to train or practice with an athletic program and participate in activities designated for women "so long as no female is deprived of a roster spot on a team or sport, opportunity to participate in a practice or competition, scholarship, admission to an educational institution, or any other benefit that accompanies participating in the athletic program or activity.''

Students athletes would have a right to sue if they're harmed by a transgender student who is violating the restrictions.

There were no details given on how the policy would be enforced but, as reported by the Associated Press, the proposal would not permit genital inspections to verify an individual's sex.

This bill comes just a day after North Carolina joined more than 20 states that have imposed restrictions on transgender student athletes. However, it is unlikely there will be nation-wide restrictions. If Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act were to make it past the Senate, the White House already said the Administration "strongly opposes" the bill and President Joe Biden would veto it.

"Politicians should not dictate a one-size-fits-all requirement that forces coaches to remove kids from their teams," reads a statement from the White House.