How to watch the 2019 London Marathon: Live stream, time, TV channel, date

When the London Marathon begins on Sunday, it won't just feature the latest talent of the Abbott World Marathon Majors. It'll also showcase one of the strongest elite fields in marathon history.

That's according to the Virgin Money-sponsored event, which covers 26.2 miles as part of the six-race global Majors competition that also includes the Boston and Chicago Marathons. Buoyed by a sporting festival and a running field that's grown to more than 35,000 finishers in recent years, the London Marathon is a world-class display of stamina and some of the city's finest landmarks, with the course weaving through roads near Big Ben, Hyde Park, the Tower of London and Buckingham Palace.

Among the biggest names set to participate: Three-time London Marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge, who set the marathon's course record (2:03:05) in 2016, set the world marathon record (2:01:39) in Berlin just this past September and has gone one his last nine marathons; four-time Olympic gold medalist and 2018 Chicago Marathon champion Mo Farah; Ethiopian star Shura Kitata, who finished second in London and New York City in 2018; and Emily Sisson, who had the second best half-marathon finish for American women earlier this year.

Here's everything you need to know to catch Sunday's big event, which begins with the women's elite race at 9:15 local time:

How to watch

Date: Sunday, April 28

Time: 4:15 a.m. ET (women), 5 a.m. ET (men)

Starting location: Greenwich Park (London)

TV: NBC Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free), NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app, NBC Sports Gold