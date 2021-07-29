The 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games are here. The individual finals of the competition will be broadcasted on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, Aug. 1 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Competition elements at the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games include:

The top individual qualifiers (40 men and 40 women) from 10 continent-based Semifinals compete for the title of Fittest Man and Fittest Woman on Earth

There are 18 age-based divisions with 20 men and 20 women in each division, which range from teenagers to Masters athletes, and including a new 65+ Masters division

The top 38 qualifying teams of two men and two women from the Semifinal events

The first CrossFit Games awards competition for adaptive athletes, featuring the top five men and top five women in each of three divisions

CBS Sports' broadcast of the event will also be streaming live on Paramount+, with an additional six hours of highlights that will be aired on CBS Sports Network during the week of the competition.

The CrossFit Games are a multi-event competition in which international athletes compete in several different fitness challenges.

There will be a total prize purse of more than $2.5 million with the top individual male and female athletes each earning $310,000.

How to watch the 2021 NOBULL CrossFit Games