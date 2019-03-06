How to watch the inaugural Gauntlet of Polo on CBS and CBS All-Access

Last year, CBS and CBS Sports Network carried the U.S. Open Polo Championship. For 2019, a new event is being added to the fold: The inaugural Gauntlet of Polo. The Gauntlet of Polo features world class horses competing to be a the gauntlet's champion. The prizes total a huge sum of $1 million, so the stakes are higher than ever.

The gauntlet will feature all of the pomp that polo has to offer, as spectators don their derby hats in order to recognize polo's roots as a sport for the aristocracy. Think of it a bit like the Kentucky Derby.

The pace of polo is fast and furious, and the gauntlet is no exception. With the record-setting $1 million purse, every team is going to bring its best to the pitch.

The gauntlet is a two-month long competition, made up of three events, concluding with the 2019 U.S. Open Championship that will be aired on CBS Sports. The U.S. Open Championship has the biggest prize of the three events, with a $250,000 grand prize.

Pilot won the first event, the C.V. Whitney Cup, with Matias Gonzales taking home the MVP award. The USPA Gold Cup is the second leg of the tournament and is ongoing. The final will be on March 24, then the final event of the tournament, the U.S. Open Championship, will begin on March 27.

The format will be as follows for the U.S. Open Championship:

Teams will play within their bracket. After Bracket play, the top team from each bracket will go to the semifinals. Second and third place teams from both brackets go to a mini-quarter. Bracket I quarterfinalists will draw between the Bracket II quarterfinalists. Bracket winners will play in separate semifinals. They will play the mini-quarter winner that they have not yet played if possible. If both mini-quarter winners are from the same bracket, bracket winner will draw.

All matches will be streamed live on USPA Polo Network each week. Here's what you need to know in order to watch the highest-stakes polo match to date.

2019 Gauntlet of Polo championship

Date: Sunday, April 28



Time: 2 p.m. ET



Location: Wellington, Florida



Channel: CBS Sports



Stream: CBS All Access -- Available on all devices



If you miss out on the action the first time around, don't worry! The competition will re-air on CBS Sports Network on Monday, April 29, at 8 p.m. ET.