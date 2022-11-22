What is the "Jeopardy!" version of the Super Bowl and March Madness rolled into one? The correct response to that question about America's beloved quiz show is the Tournament of Champions. Arguably the most highly anticipated Tournament of Champions in "Jeopardy!" history just wrapped up, with Amy Schneider winning the competition and its $250,000 prize.
Season 38 of "Jeopardy!" saw a series of super champions rack up impressive winning streaks and jaw-dropping cash totals. A total of 21 contestants -- including Schneider, Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach -- were in the Tournament of Champions field to start the competition. Schneider defeated Andrew He and Sam Buttrey in the finals. Amodio and Roach were knocked off in the semifinals.
'Jeopardy!' Tournament of Champions schedule, results
Quarterfinals
- Monday, Oct. 31: Maureen O'Neil defeats Ryan Long and Megan Wachspress
- Tuesday, Nov. 1: Andrew He defeats Jonathan Fisher and Christine Whelchel
- Wednesday, Nov. 2: Tyler Rhode defeats Brian Chang and Margaret Shelton
- Thursday, Nov. 3: John Focht defeats Courtney Shah and Rowan Ward
- Friday, Nov. 4: Eric Ahasic defeats Jaskaran Singh and Jackie Kelly
- Monday, Nov. 7: Sam Buttrey defeats Zach Newkirk and Jessica Stephens
Semifinals
- Wednesday, Nov. 9: Amy Schneider defeats Maureen O'Neil and Tyler Rhode
- Thursday, Nov. 10: Sam Buttrey defeats Matt Amodio and John Focht
- Friday, Nov. 11: Andrew He defeats Mattea Roach and Eric Ahasic
Finals (first player to three wins is champion)
- Monday, Nov. 14 (Game 1): Andrew He defeats Amy Schneider and Sam Buttrey
- Tuesday, Nov. 15 (Game 2): Amy Schneider defeats Andrew He and Sam Buttrey
- Wednesday, Nov. 16 (Game 3): Andrew He defeats Amy Schneider and Sam Buttrey
- Thursday, Nov. 17 (Game 4): Amy Schneider defeats Andrew He and Sam Buttrey
- Friday, Nov. 18 (Game 5): Sam Buttrey defeats Amy Schneider and Andrew He
- Monday, Nov. 21 (Game 6): Amy Schneider defeats Andrew He and Sam Buttrey
Who were the contestants?
Twenty-one of the best players from the last season of "Jeopardy!" went head-to-head. Schneider, Amodio and Roach were the headliners, as they are three of the best players in "Jeopardy!" history. All three contestants won at least 23 games last season and are in the top five on the list of consecutive games won alongside Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer. Schneider is second behind Jennings with 40 wins. Amodio was the top money winner from the season and his $1,518,601 is third all-time behind Jennings and Holzhauer. Roach, 23 during her winning streak, was the youngest "Jeopardy!" contestant to ever win 20 games in a row.
The contestant field included five super-champions (who won 10+ games), plus every contestant who won four or more games since the last ToC in 2020, as well as the winners of the "Jeopardy!" National College Championship and the Professors Tournament. The competition will also feature the two winners of the first-ever Second Chance competition. Here's a full list of the contestants, the length of their winning streak and their average score.
- Amy Schneider: 40 wins, $34,205 average score
- Matt Amodio: 38 wins, $39,082 average score
- Mattea Roach: 23 wins, $24,024 average score
- Ryan Long: 16 wins, $17,612 average score
- Jonathan Fisher: 11 wins, $22,042 average score
- Brian Chang: 7 wins, $23,438 average score
- Courtney Shah: 7 wins, $15,695 average score
- Eric Ahasic: 6 wins, $25,400 average score
- Zach Newkirk: 6 wins, $18,896 average score
- Megan Wachspress: 6 wins, $9,658 average score
- Andrew He: 5 wins, $28,627 average score
- Tyler Rhode: 5 wins, $19,417 average score
- Jackie Kelly: 4 wins, $24,060 average score
- John Focht: 4 wins: $22,016 average score
- Margaret Shelton: 4 wins, $15,940 average score
- Christine Whelchel: 4 wins, $17,640 average score
- Maureen O'Neil: 4 wins, $11,120 average score
- Sam Buttrey: Professors Tournament champion
- Jaskaran Singh: "Jeopardy!" National College Championship champion
- Jessica Stephens: Second Chance Tournament champion
- Rowan Ward: Second Chance Tournament champion
'Jeopardy!' Tournament of Champions format, bracket
The 2022 "Jeopardy!" Tournament of Champions was broken down into three rounds:
- Quarterfinals
- Semifinals
- Finals (best-of-seven series)
Eighteen contestants squared off in the quarterfinals in six three-person affairs. The six winners advanced to the semifinals, where Schneider, Amodio and Roach each started their tournament after receiving quarterfinal byes. The three semifinal winners moved on to the final round and went head-to-head for $250,000.
In the finals, the first contestant to win three games was named the Tournament of Champions winner. Schneider won three times, He won twice and Buttrey won once in the six-game finals.
