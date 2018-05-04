Kentucky Derby 2018: Justify, Bolt d'Oro are the most talked-about horses on social media

Who wins the Kentucky Derby? And what colossal long shot hits the board? Visit SportsLine to get Jody Demling's Kentucky Derby winner, see which huge long shot contends, and get the finish positions for every single horse, all from the man who's picked 9 straight Derby-Oaks doubles!

Justify is the odds-on favorite to take this Saturday's Kentucky Derby, so it's no surprise he's also the most talked-about horse on social media according to a study by Sprinklr, racking up 6,500 mentions on Twitter in the last week alone.

Behind this year's consensus favorite, who would break a 135-year-old curse by winning out of Post 7, there's hardly any correlation between a horse's Derby odds and his popularity on Twitter. (Here is where all the long-shot horses reading this rejoice.)

From April 25-May 2, in fact, Sprinklr's analysis revealed that more people were tweeting about Audible (13-to-1 odds) than any other Kentucky Derby contender. That may have resulted at least in part from Audible's victory at the Florida Derby in late March.

As of May 3, here's a look at how often people have tweeted about the five most popular horses in a week's time:

Justify (7-2): 6,500

Bolt d'Oro (17-2): 5,400

Enticed (25-1): 5,100

Vino Rosso (12-1): 4,200

My Boy Jack (18-1): 3,800

The least popular? That would be Post 20 long shot Combatant (66-1), who's been mentioned just 640 times in a week. Not far ahead, however, is Magnum Moon (15-2), who's drawn an average of just 1,700 mentions over seven days.