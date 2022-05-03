The race for the Triple Crown officially gets underway is quickly approaching.

The 148th "Run for the Roses" serves as the first leg of the Triple Crown and will take place on Saturday, May 7. The Triple Crown schedule resumed to some normalcy in 2021 as the Kentucky Derby served as the opening leg of the Triple Crown as it traditionally does.

The Kentucky Derby normally starts off the chase for the Triple Crown and helps decide which horse will be the focal point of the Triple Crown chatter.

The 2022 field features several favorites that certainly have a chance to earn the victory. Epicenter is currently listed as the odds-on favorite at 5/1. Most recently, Epicenter won the Louisiana Derby back in March and three-year old colt has four first place finishes. Three-year old colt Zandon is right behind Epicenter at 6/1 odds after previously winning the $1 million Grade 1 Toyota Blue Grass in Kentucky. The last Blue Grass participant to earn a spot in the Kentucky Derby was Street Sense in 2007.

Below is all the information that you need to know about the 2022 Kentucky Derby.

2022 Kentucky Derby odds

Horse Odds Zandon 3-1 Epicenter 7-2 Messier 8-1 Mo Donegal 10-1 White Abarrio 10-1 Taiba 12-1 Smile Happy 20-1 Charge It 20-1 Crown Pride 20-1 Zozos 20-1 Simplification 20-1 Cyberknife 20-1 Happy Jack 30-1 Summer Is Tomorrow 30-1 Tiz the Bomb 30-1 Pioneer of Medina 30-1 Barber Road 30-1 Classic Causeway 30-1 Tawny Port 30-1 Ethereal Road 30-1

When is the 2022 Kentucky Derby?

The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby will be held on Saturday, May 7. The post time is 6:57 p.m. ET.

Where is the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby will take place at Churchill Downs in Louisville, as it traditionally does.

How long is the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby will be run at its usual 1.25 miles around the track at Churchill Downs.

How to watch the 2022 Kentucky Derby

