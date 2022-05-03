horses-usatsi.jpg
The race for the Triple Crown officially gets underway is quickly approaching.

The 148th "Run for the Roses" serves as the first leg of the Triple Crown and will take place on Saturday, May 7. The Triple Crown schedule resumed to some normalcy in 2021 as the Kentucky Derby served as the opening leg of the Triple Crown as it traditionally does.

The Kentucky Derby normally starts off the chase for the Triple Crown and helps decide which horse will be the focal point of the Triple Crown chatter. 

The 2022 field features several favorites that certainly have a chance to earn the victory. Epicenter is currently listed as the odds-on favorite at 5/1. Most recently, Epicenter won the Louisiana Derby back in March and three-year old colt has four first place finishes. Three-year old colt Zandon is right behind Epicenter at 6/1 odds after previously winning the $1 million Grade 1 Toyota Blue Grass in Kentucky. The last Blue Grass participant to earn a spot in the Kentucky Derby was Street Sense in 2007. 

Below is all the information that you need to know about the 2022 Kentucky Derby.

2022 Kentucky Derby odds

Horse

Odds

Zandon

3-1

Epicenter

7-2

Messier

8-1

Mo Donegal

10-1

White Abarrio

10-1

Taiba

12-1

Smile Happy

20-1

Charge It

20-1

Crown Pride

20-1

Zozos

20-1

Simplification

20-1

Cyberknife

20-1

Happy Jack

30-1

Summer Is Tomorrow

30-1

Tiz the Bomb

30-1

Pioneer of Medina

30-1

Barber Road

30-1

Classic Causeway

30-1

Tawny Port

30-1

Ethereal Road30-1

When is the 2022 Kentucky Derby?

The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby will be held on Saturday, May 7. The post time is 6:57 p.m. ET.

Where is the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby will take place at Churchill Downs in Louisville, as it traditionally does. 

How long is the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby will be run at its usual 1.25 miles around the track at Churchill Downs.

How to watch the 2022 Kentucky Derby

Date: Saturday, May 7
Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET
Location: Churchill Downs
TV: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)