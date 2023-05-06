The 2023 Kentucky Derby took a hit on Saturday morning when reigning two-year-old champion Forte was scratched following a standard pre-race examination. After winning the Florida Derby, Forte entered the 2023 Kentucky Derby field as the horse to beat and was made the 3-1 morning-line favorite in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds. But on Thursday, Forte took a minor stumble during a routine gallop, prompting speculation that he would be removed from the race. The defection of Forte leaves his stablemate Tapit Trice as the favorite in the Kentucky Derby field at 5-1.

Post time for the first leg of the Triple Crown is 6:57 p.m. ET. With very little separating the top choices in this wide-open 2023 Kentucky Derby lineup, you'll want to see what SportsLine horse racing guru Gene Menez has to say before making any Kentucky Derby picks.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010. In 2015, while writing for Sports on Earth, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta (American Pharoah, Firing Line, Dortmund and Frosted), which paid $1,268.20 for $2. Then in 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

On Dec. 26, Menez hit the Pick 5 at Santa Anita Park for $798.70. And in his last seven races for SportsLine he has cashed the winner of the Lecomte Stakes ($172.50), the exacta in the Southwest Stakes ($468), the winner of the Holy Bull Stakes ($180), the winner of the Sam F. Davis Stakes ($228), the place horse of the Rebel Stakes ($102.50) and the trifecta in the Jenny Wiley Stakes ($255.50).

Now, he has handicapped the 2023 Kentucky Derby lineup, made his picks and constructed his bets. You can only see them here.

Top 2023 Kentucky Derby expert predictions

One surprise: Menez is fading Tapit Trice, even though he is the 5-1 Kentucky Derby favorite. Trained by Todd Pletcher, Tapit Trice has four wins and one third in five career starts. He is coming off a win in the Blue Grass Stakes.

But no horse in the field was hurt more by Monday's post draw than Tapit Trice, who was assigned the No. 5 post. "The problem with the post is that he's on the inside, but he needs to pass horses on the outside," Menez told SportsLine. Menez is using Tapit Trice only sparingly in his 2023 Kentucky Derby bets. See which other horses to fade here.

Another curveball: Menez is bullish on the chances of Two Phil's, even though he is a 12-1 longshot. He broke his maiden at Colonial Downs in Virginia on second try last summer before dominating a two-year-old old race at Canterbury. Two Phil's added a win in the Street Sense last October at Churchill Downs, giving him valuable experience on this track.

He then put together competitive performances in the Lecomte and Risen Star as a three-year-old. Two Phil's clinched his spot in the 2023 Kentucky Derby field and proved himself as a multi-surface horse when he ran away with the Jeff Ruby Steaks, posting a 101 Beyer Speed Figure, the best for any three-year-old male this year. While some of that speed can be attributed to the artificial surface, Menez is confident that Two Phil's is undervalued heading into Saturday's race. See which other horses to back here.

How to make 2023 Kentucky Derby bets

Menez's top pick is a horse who's "getting better at the right time." He also is high on a massive double-digit longshot who "always passes horses late." He is including these horses in his 2023 Kentucky Derby bets, and so should you. He's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

So what double-digit longshot wins the Kentucky Derby? What double-digit longshot is a must-back? And how has Menez constructed his wagers? Check out the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Menez's picks for the Kentucky Derby, all from the expert who has nailed this year's prep races.



2023 Kentucky Derby odds, horses, post draw