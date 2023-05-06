The 2023 Kentucky Derby field was already considered wide-open, but it was solidified when Derby favorite Forte was scratched on the day of the race. Churchill Downs announced the decision following Forte's Saturday morning workout. Tapit Trice and Angel of Empire are now 9-2 co-favorites atop the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds board after Forte was the fifth horse to be scratched from the field this week. Those are the most scratches in a Derby since 1936, leaving the thinnest field since 2020 when only 15 horses competed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2023 Kentucky Derby post time is set for 6:57 p.m. ET on Saturday. Derma Sotogake (7-1), Two Phil's (7-1) and Kingsbarns (10-1) are 2023 Kentucky Derby contenders as well, creating plenty of options when it comes to 2023 Kentucky Derby bets. With very little separating the top contenders in this wide-open 2023 Kentucky Derby lineup, you'll want to see what SportsLine horse racing guru Gene Menez has to say before making any Kentucky Derby picks.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010. In 2015, while writing for Sports on Earth, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta (American Pharoah, Firing Line, Dortmund and Frosted), which paid $1,268.20 for $2. Then in 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

On Dec. 26, Menez hit the Pick 5 at Santa Anita Park for $798.70. And in his last seven races for SportsLine he has cashed the winner of the Lecomte Stakes ($172.50), the exacta in the Southwest Stakes ($468), the winner of the Holy Bull Stakes ($180), the winner of the Sam F. Davis Stakes ($228), the place horse of the Rebel Stakes ($102.50) and the trifecta in the Jenny Wiley Stakes ($255.50).

Now, he has handicapped the 2023 Kentucky Derby lineup, made his picks and constructed his bets.

One surprise: Menez is fading Tapit Trice, even though he is the 9-2 co-favorite. Trained by Todd Pletcher, Tapit Trice has four wins and one third in five career starts. He is coming off a win in the Blue Grass Stakes.

But no horse in the field was hurt more by Monday's post draw than Tapit Trice, who was assigned the No. 5 post. "The problem with the post is that he's on the inside, but he needs to pass horses on the outside," Menez told SportsLine. Menez is using Tapit Trice only sparingly in his 2023 Kentucky Derby bets. See which other horses to fade here.

Another curveball: Menez will be looking for big things from Two Phil's, who comes in as a 12-1 longshot. Two Phil's is coming off a victory at the Jeff Ruby Steaks on March 25th for his fourth straight finish in the top three and second win over that span. The chestnut colt has previous success at Churchill Downs also after winning the Street Sense Stakes on October 30.

Two Phil's and his jockey Jareth Loveberry have a bond unlike many other horses in the 2023 Kentucky Derby field as Loverberry has ridden Two Phil's in all eight career races. That connection can prove pivotal in a crowded 18-horse race in the grandest environment any of the horses have competed in. At 12-1 odds, Menez has Two Phil's has a horse to keep an eye on. See which other horses to back here.

Menez's top pick is a horse who's "getting better at the right time." He also is high on a massive double-digit longshot who "always passes horses late." He is including these horses in his 2023 Kentucky Derby bets, and so should you. He's sharing which horses to back only at SportsLine.

So what double-digit longshot wins the Kentucky Derby? What double-digit longshot is a must-back? And how has Menez constructed his wagers?



2023 Kentucky Derby odds, horses, post draw