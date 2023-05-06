The 149th Kentucky Derby is taking place Saturday, May 6 with 16 horses chasing victory in the opening leg of the Triple Crown now that four have been scratched ahead of the race. Florida Derby winner Forte, who entered race day as the 4-1 favorite, was the latest to be scratched from this year's "Run for the Roses."

His trainer, eight-time Eclipse Award winner Todd Pletcher, will still have a pair of starters at Churchill Downs. Tapit Trice and Kingsbarns were also trained by him, as was Major Dude, who is not currently set to start.

Other top contenders for this year's Kentucky Derby are Santa Anita Derby winner Practical Move, Arkansas Derby Winner Angel of Empire, and Blue Grass winner Tapit Trice. Angel of Empire is trained by Brad Cox, who has four starters in the race including Hit Show, Verifying and Jace's Road.

Below is all the information that you need to know about the 2023 Kentucky Derby.

How to watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby

Date: Saturday, May 6

Post time: 6:57 p.m. ET

Location: Churchill Downs

TV: NBC | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

2023 Kentucky Derby odds, positions

Odds via Sportsline

Where is the Kentucky Derby?

Per tradition, the Kentucky Derby will take place at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky.

How long is the Kentucky Derby?

Since 1896, the race has been 1 1/4 miles.