The horse racing world will be on the lookout for another upset at the 2023 Kentucky Derby on Saturday. Last year, Rich Strike entered the Kentucky Derby field the day before the race at Churchill Downs after another entry was scratched. Rich Strike then won the "Run for the Roses" as an 80-1 long shot. So far, the 2023 Kentucky Derby horses with the longest odds to win include Raise Cain, Sun Thunder and Continuar, all of which are 50-1 in the 2023 Kentucky Derby odds. Post time at Churchill Downs is set for 6:57 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Forte is the 3-1 favorite in the latest Kentucky Derby 2023 odds, followed by Tapit Trice (5-1), Angel of Empire (8-1) and Practical Move (10-1). Before you make any Kentucky Derby 2023 predictions, you'll want to see elite horse racing handicapper Jody Demling's 2023 Kentucky Derby picks and analysis.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling enters the 2023 Kentucky Derby having nailed the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last fives years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. He also nailed Flightline's win at the Breeders' Cup Classic last November.

Demling is at his best in the biggest horse races in the world like the Kentucky Derby 2023. In fact, he has hit 10 of the last 14 Derby-Oaks doubles at Churchill Downs. That means he held a ticket with the winners of both races all but four times in the last 14 years. He's also called nine of the last 18 Preakness winners, keenly understanding when the Kentucky Derby winner was poised for victory or a massive upset, and nailed the 2022 Preakness trifecta. Anyone who has followed him is up huge.

2023 Kentucky Derby predictions for Forte, Tapit Trice, Angel of Empire

One surprise: Demling is fading Forte, even though he is the 2023 Kentucky Derby favorite at 3-1. Forte has earned his place as the top three-year-old entering Saturday's race with six wins in seven starts, including four Grade 1 victories. However, there are questions about his pedigree. Sire Violence only ran four times and never crossed the 8.5-furlong threshold before an injury ended his career, while dam Queen Caroline only had one win in 10 career starts and it came on turf.

"I've never been a fan of taking the favorite in the Derby with 20 horses in the field. There have been plenty of favorites that were the best horse in the race but ended up getting in trouble and didn't win," Demling told SportsLine. "The Florida Derby winner will have to have a great trip to win." See who else to fade here.

Demling has also locked in his 2023 Kentucky Derby picks for Tapit Trice, one of the favorites at 5-1. The striking gray or roan horse was purchased at the yearling auction for $1.3 million two seasons ago and is another son of legendary sire Tapit, the 2004 Wood Memorial winner who is responsible for over 100 graded-stakes wins in his stud career.

Tapit Trice failed to break his maiden in his first try at Aqueduct in November, but returned just over a month later to get the job done in a one-miler. He won an allocation race at Gulfstream Park in February and then one the Tampa Bay Derby and Blue Grass Stakes to earn his way into the 2023 Kentucky Derby field. However, Tapit has never produced a Kentucky Derby winner and he'll have to work through traffic if jockey Luis Saez plans on taking him wide like he did in Lexington last month. See where Tapit Trice finishes here.

Demling also has a strong read on Angel of Empire, the third favorite in the latest Kentucky Derby odds 2023 at 8-1. The Classic Empire colt has won two of his three starts this season, including the Arkansas Derby. That race is considered one of the most important Kentucky Derby prep races and has been won by notable Derby competitors in the past including 2015 Triple Crown winner American Pharoah.

Angel of Empire will also be raced by Flavien Prat, who won the 2019 Kentucky Derby riding Country House. "There's a lot to like about the Arkansas Derby winner, but he will need a good pace to run at and he will also need to navigate through some traffic," Demling told SportsLine. "He's athletic enough to get the job done." See where Angel of Empire finishes here.

