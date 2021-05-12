Rockcastle County (Mt. Vernon, Ky) pitcher Madison McIntosh achieved one of the most remarkable feats possible in a softball game on Tuesday. The senior pitcher recorded a perfect game and struck out all 21 batters that she faced in the process.

McIntosh threw just 77 pitches to achieve the feat in a 3-0 win over Lincoln County. To make the accomplishment even more impressive, McIntosh had a sore arm prior to her start.

According to MaxPreps, McIntosh became the fourth pitcher in Kentucky High School Athletics Association history to record 21 strikeouts in a seven-inning contest. The Rockcastle County senior became the first Kentucky pitcher since 2003 to do so.

McIntosh's perfect game was the first one in the United States since pitcher Shannon Becker tossed a perfect game in 2019 in New York.

"I was just completely shocked," McIntosh told MaxPreps via text following the achievement. "In the back of my mind, I knew what was going on, but I just tried to play and not think about it."

McIntosh's perfect game improved her record to 9-4 this season while also decreasing her ERA to 1.75. The Rockcastle County star also has struck out 136 batters in 84 innings. McIntosh had previously threw no-hitters during her high school career, but her previous strikeout high was 18. She is set to start her college softball career next season at Division III Barea College in Kentucky.