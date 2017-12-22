Legendary broadcaster Dick Enberg, voice of Super Bowls and Wimbledon, dies at 82

Dick Enberg received the Ford C. Frick award for broadcasters from the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2015. USATSI

Dick Enberg, whose broadcasting career included calling 10 Super Bowls and UCLA basketball during the John Wooden dynasty, died Thursday at his home in California, his family announced. He was 82 years old.

Enberg was scheduled to fly to Boston on Thursday but did not arrive. He was found dead at his home in the La Jolla neighborhood of San Diego with his bags packed, his wife Barbara told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

A Michigan native whose first radio job was as a radio station custodian in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, Enberg got his big break calling UCLA basketball games. The Bruins would win eight national titles in his nine years announcing their games.

Enberg, with his signature "Oh my!" call, also announced Major League Baseball games, calling nine no-hitters -- including two by the Giants' Tim Lincecum against the Padres.

Enberg worked for ESPN, CBS and NBC, as that network's No. 1 NFL voice with analyst Merlin Olsen during the 1980s while also serving as host for tennis coverage from Wimbledon. He also called some of the most famous college basketball games ever, including the "Game of the Century" between Houston and UCLA in 1968 and the Magic Johnson-Larry Bird NCAA title game in 1979.

Sean McManus, chairman of CBS Sports, reflected on Enberg's legendary career in a statement.

"All of us at CBS Sports are saddened to hear of the passing of our friend and colleague Dick Enberg. There will never be another Dick Enberg," McManus said. "As the voice of generations of fans, Dick was a masterful storyteller, a consummate professional and a true gentleman. He was one of the true legends of our business. His passion, energy and love for the game will surely be missed. Our deepest sympathies go out to Barbara and his entire family."

Enberg received the Ford C. Frick Award from the National Baseball Hall of Fame, won 13 Sports Emmy awards and a Lifetime Achievement Emmy. He was also honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.