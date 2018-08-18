LOOK: Hawaiian Little Leaguer blasts 11th-inning walk-off, does two-handed bat flip

Hawaii topped Georgia, 2-0, in Friday night's Little League World Series action, and it did so with a flair for the dramatic.

Aukai Kea, Hawaii's starting pitcher, was already in the spotlight throughout the contest for his work on the mound. The ace snagged a ground ball with his bare hand to prevent a hit in the fifth inning, and his stuff kept Georgia off the board into extras.

When he returned to the plate in the 11th inning, though, he added to his triumphant night with the final at-bat of one of the longest games in Little League World Series history. With a runner on first and one out, Georgia was eyeing a double play to send the game to the 12th, but Kea lined the first pitch of his plate appearance right to left field -- and over the wall.

Kea didn't just end the game and seal Hawaii's walk-off victory, though. He also unleashed a two-handed bat flip and a follow-up hand gesture that, as MLB noted, looked awfully similar to the celebration by Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper at the 2018 Home Run Derby.