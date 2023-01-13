After fans of LSU gymnastics star Olivia Dunne disrupted the team's competition against Utah last week, the Tigers will be boosting its security measures moving forward. Dunne, a TikTok influencer with 6.7 million followers, has garnered a massive following online and in real life. Dunne missed last week's meet against Utah due to injury, but that didn't stop a group of her fans from holding life-size cutouts of her and chanting, "We want Livvy! Give us Livvy!"

That disrupted the routines of other gymnasts, and it prompted LSU coach Jay Clark to make some security changes. While speaking to reporters, Clark emphasized the importance of the team's safety and laid out some changes to the security detail.

"We will have security detail with us now when we go on the road and we will be working to create a perimeter around where we get on the bus, where we load," Clark said, via ESPN.

The Tigers go on the road to take on Kentucky this Friday, and they return home for a meet against Oklahoma on Monday. When it comes to security changes in Baton Rouge, Clark said new team rules will now prohibit the gymnasts from going into the stands right after a meet. Security will also monitor the railing on the stands much more closely.

"We are going to change some of the policies of allowing the girls to go into the stands immediately following a meet," Clark said. "We've always allowed them to go up there post-meet with their families and interact with them. We want to make sure we still provide them with that time with their families, but there won't be any more going into the stands and there will be a limited amount of time that they can interact with the fans in the stands over the rail and that will be monitored closely."

After the incident at Utah, Dunne took to social media and wrote a post asking her supporters to be more respectful of other gymnasts during competitions.

"I will always appreciate and love the support from you guys, but if you come to a meet, I want to ask you to please be respectful of the other gymnasts and the gymnastics community as we are just doing our job," Dunne wrote.