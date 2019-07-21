Maximum Security survives inquiry to win Haskell Invitational Stakes and clinch spot in Breeders' Cup Classic

Maximum Security found his way back to the winner's circle -- and again had to wait out a steward's inquiry. But this time he was able to stay there as the winner of the $1 million Haskell Invitational with a time of 1:47.56.



Less than three months ago Maximum Security finished the Kentucky Derby first but was disqualified after an inquiry for impeding the progress of another horse, in what was among the most shocking results in the the history of the American Triple Crown.



The 3-year-old finished 1 1/4 lengths ahead of Mucho Gusto to capture the victory at Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport, New Jersey, and along with the $1 million prize for owners Gary and Mary West, Maximum Security also clinched a spot in the 2019 Breeders' Cup Classic in November at Santa Anita Park, just outside of Los Angeles.



The inquiry was called to see whether King for a Day, who wound up finishing fifth, committed a foul as he made his way up the rail.

Official Results

Win: Maximum Security (8/5): $3.60 - $2.60 - $2.20

Place: Mucho Gusto (2/1): $3.40 - $2.80

Show: Spun To Run (15/1): $5.60



Maximum Security joins a now 14 horse field for the Breeders' Cup Classic, which includes Preakness Stakes winner War of Will, and Tacitus who ran third at the Kentucky Derby.