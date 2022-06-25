The Grade 1-winning filly Juju's Map returns to stakes competition for the first time since November when she leaves the starting gate in the 2022 Mother Goose Stakes on Saturday at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. Trained by Brad Cox, Juju's Map has three wins and two seconds in five career starts. She is coming off a victory in a second-level allowance on Kentucky Oaks Day. For Saturday she is listed as the 1-1 morning-line favorite in the 2022 Mother Goose Stakes odds. The Todd Pletcher-trained Shahama is second in the odds at 9-2 in the five-horse field, while Venti Valentine and Gerrymander are next at at 5-1. Midnight Stroll (10-1) rounds out the field.

Post time for the Mother Goose Stakes 2022 is 4:40 p.m. ET. With an accomplished field set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker Bob Weir has to say before making any 2022 Mother Goose Stakes picks.

A Saratoga Springs-based racing insider and Beyer Speed Figure maker, Weir is a two-time qualifier for the prestigious National Horseplayers Championship in Las Vegas. He has produced multiple five-figure days at the track over the years, including a $60,000 Pick 6 at Del Mar in 2014. Last year, he was on fire. He hit the exacta in the Sam F. Davis Stakes, Tampa Bay Derby and Peter Pan Stakes, the trifecta in the Risen Star Stakes, Blue Grass Stakes and Pennsylvania Derby and the superfecta in the Belmont Stakes.

This year, he has been red-hot in the Triple Crown prep races, hitting the superfecta in the Blue Grass Stakes, the trifecta in the Louisiana Derby and exactas in the Fountain of Youth Stakes and Tampa Bay Derby. He also has hit the 19-1 winner of the Man o' War Stakes, the trifecta in the Pegasus World Cup, the superfecta in the Met Mile and multiple Pick 4s, including May 14's at Belmont for $1,851. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Top 2022 Mother Goose Stakes predictions

One surprise: Weir is fading Shahama, who is second in the odds at 9-5. Trained by Todd Pletcher, Shahama has four wins in five career starts. She is coming off her only career defeat, a sixth place in the Grade 1 Kentucky Oaks.

Weir does not like that Shahama's four wins came in Dubai and that she did not run better in her first start in this country. "It's still hard to say where she fits in U.S. racing," he says. Shahama does not appear on any of Weir's wagers.

2022 Mother Goose Stakes odds, post positions