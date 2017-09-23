NASCAR puts Joey Logano in timeout; Dale Earnhardt Jr. sounds off on Twitter
New England native will start from the rear of the field in Sunday's playoff race
Joey Logano had an interesting Saturday practice to say the least. After failing inspection four times prior to Friday's qualifying, NASCAR decided to drop the hammer on the No. 22 team, forcing him to sit in his car on pit road for the entire 50-minute session.
While it is customary for NASCAR to hold cars during practice for violations, they said that this is the first time they've ever held a driver for a practice's entirety.
"I had time for a lot of thoughts in there," Logano said. "Mainly, that it's a total joke. I don't know why it has to be on pit road. There's no reason to sit out there. It's dumb."
The 27-year-old has been troubled by penalties all season, including a rear-suspension violation after winning at Richmond earlier in the year. The penalty encumbered the win and eventually kept the 2016 championship runner-up out of the playoffs.
"I just think it makes our sport look dumb," he said. "I think we can accomplish the same thing in a more professional manner."
At the very least, Logano had some company during the time out as his pregnant wife, Brittany, made a visit to the Team Penske No. 22.
"She put her hand on the window net and I put my hand on the other side and she was laughing because it was like we were in jail," Logano said, laughing. "I said, 'It's kind of like that, actually.'"
Another driver that shared Logano's sentiment on the whole situation was Dale Earnhardt Jr. The No. 88 driver shared his thoughts on Twitter.
Logano, who is from nearby Middletown, Connecticut, will start Sunday's race from the rear of the field and is a 20-to-1 shot to win the race. Despite the poor starting position, the No. 22 driver is still in a position to play spoiler given his two career wins at New Hampshire as well as six top fives and eight top 10s in 18 career starts at the track.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
