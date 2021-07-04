Let's be frank, nobody was going to deny Joey Chestnut his 14th Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest title. No competitor could catch up to Chestnut, who set a new world record by eating 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes at the annual July 4 event on Coney Island. Michelle Lesco relished the chance for her first Women's Hot Dog Eating Contest title, eating 30 3/4 dogs.

Chestnut's win was no surprise, as he was considered a -2400 favorite by William Hill Sportsbook entering Sunday. The 37-year-old American -- whose previous record was 75 in 2020 -- has won every Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest except one since he took the Mustard Belt from Takeru Kobayashi in 2007. Matt Stonie beat Chestnut in 2015.

Seven-time reigning women's champion Miki Sudo is pregnant and did not compete in the 2021 contest. Here are the top finishers in the men's and women's contests.

Men's results

Joey Chestnut: 76 hot dogs and buns Geoffrey Esper: 50 hot dogs and buns Nick Wehry: 44 hot dogs and buns



Women's results

Michelle Lesco: 30 3/4 hot dogs and buns Sarah Rodriguez: 24 hot dogs and buns Larell Marie Mele: 18 3/4 hot dogs and buns

Chestnut set the previous world record with 75 hot dogs and buns in the 2020 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, which was held without fans during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's contest was held with fans at Maimonides Park, home of the Brooklyn Cyclones minor-league baseball team.