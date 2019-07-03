Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest odds, prop bets 2019: Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo picks from proven expert

The 2019 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, the most well-known event in the world of competitive eating, gets underway on July 4 at 10:45 a.m. ET from Coney Island. Joey Chestnut, who has won 11 of the last 12 years, is the favorite in the latest 2019 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest odds, going off at -888 on the money line to win the men's championship, meaning an $888 wager on him to win would return $100. You can back the field -- every other competitor in the event -- at +616 (risk $100 to win $616). On the women's side, five-time defending champion Miki Sudo is favored at -1229, with the field at +779. The over-under on dogs and buns eaten is 73.5 in the men's contest and 38.5 for the women. Before making any 2019 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest picks, you need to see what SportsLine's Adam Thompson has to say.

Thompson is a seasoned analyst with a keen eye for finding value in any kind of sport or contest. That includes the hot dog eating contest: Last year, he called for Chestnut and Sudo defending their titles nailed an over-under and hit a special prop on number of dogs wolfed down in the opening minute, adding to his followers' bankrolls.

Now Thompson has broken down the 2019 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest odds and revealed his picks for the men's and women's divisions, as well as over-under plays on total dogs and buns eaten.

We can tell you Thompson likes Chestnut to win the men's tournament yet again, picking him over the field.

Chestnut has not only won 11 of the last 12 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest titles, he's also one-upped himself with record-breaking numbers the last three years, going from 70 hot dogs three years ago to 72 in 2017 to 74 last year.

There's no doubt he's the man to beat, and if he brings his best, he won't be beaten. The question is, can a competitor catch up if Chestnut has an off-day? Carmen Cincotti gobbled 60 dogs in 2017 for second place, while Matt Stonie stunned Chestnut to win the 2015 title with 62.

But both those amazing efforts still rank 10 dogs behind what Chestnut did last year. Cincotti has retired from competitive eating, and if Stonie hits his career mark, it would still take a surprising struggle from Chestnut to overthrow him

