Oaklawn Park Pick 4 odds, top predictions: Handicapping champion reveals April 10 horse racing best bets

The Bob Baffert-trained Inshannity will try to make her career debut a winning one when she faces 10 others on Friday at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Ark. Owned by Baffert's wife, Jill, Inshannity is a 4-year-old daughter of Breeders' Cup Classic winner Ghostzapper. Despite never having started, Inshannity has been installed as the 3-1 favorite in Race 10.

Kinchen is one of the nation's most successful and recognizable horseplayers. An analyst for Fox Sports' "Saturday at the Races" and a co-host of the "In the Money Players' Podcast," Kinchen won the National Horseplayers Championship Tour in 2015, a demanding, yearlong series of handicapping events across the country. That same year, he became the only player in history to have both of his entries qualify for the final table of the National Horseplayers Championship.

In addition, Kinchen has scored huge on some of racing's biggest days. At the 2015 Kentucky Derby, he cashed for $150,000 after nailing a Pick 6 and a $300 cold Pick 3 that paid $50,000. He also hit a Pick 4 for $84,000 on Belmont Stakes day in 2010, one of several five-figure days he has had at the track.

He's currently riding a hot streak on his horse racing picks for SportsLine. In the Fountain of Youth Stakes in February, Kinchen nailed an $80 win bet on Ete Indien that paid a healthy $344. Last month in the Beholder Mile, he gave out a $50 exacta that paid $550. Two weeks ago he correctly pegged Tiz the Law to win the Florida Derby. And on April 2, he hit the late Pick 4 at Oaklawn Park, which paid $221.55.

Kinchen is high on Piece of My Heart, a 10-1 long shot in Race 8, the second leg of the Pick 4. This 3-year-old daughter of Flat Out has one win, two seconds and one third in six career starts. She is coming off a fourth-place finish in an optional $80,000 claiming race at Oaklawn Park on March 12.

Despite the loss, she ran a nice figure in that race and has some nice figures in her past that put her right there against this group.

In addition Kinchen is completely fading Dreamalildreamofu, the 5-2 favorite in Race 8. This 3-year-old daughter of Commissioner has one win and one second in two career starts. She is coming off a three-length win in a maiden special weight race on March 21.

But both of her starts have come on turf, and Friday's race will be on dirt. "This is a turf horse," Kinchen told SportsLine. "I'm fading her."

